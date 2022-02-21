Asia Pacific Region Shows Dominance In The Polyester Strapping Machine Market 2032

Polyester Strapping Machines Market: An Overview Strapping is an end-of-line packaging solution that secures the product and makes it ready for transport. The superior tensile strength and elongation ability of polyester make it a more favourable choice for the strapping purpose of loads that can be damaged due to sudden shifting or that are rather heavier to be strapped by other plastic strapping. The polyester as a strapping is also safer to handle, use and dispose of and does not require metal seals making it a preferred choice in many industries. Polyester strapping is dispensed from the strapping machine that is then wrapped around the package or box. The polyester strapping machine has a wide variety of application mainly in the food and beverage, logistics and construction industry as the requirement to keep the package safe from external factors is higher. The demand for the polyester strapping machine is high in all types of companies, big companies generally have a demand for the automatic strapping machine with dispensing capabilities like 40-70 straps per minute while smaller companies normally use manual or semiautomatic machines. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6229

Polyester Strapping Machines Market: Dynamics Polyester strapping machines are widely used in the packaging sector of the consumer goods and food and beverage industry. These industries are growing rapidly and as a result, the need for an efficient and suitable strapping machine to safeguard the transportation of the product is important. The industries prefer the use of strapping machines as it increases the efficiency, it is easy to install and can be integrated into the existing packaging line of the manufacturer. The rising trend for the use of sustainable packaging options has driven the companies towards polyester strapping. Many manufacturers make the polyester strap from recycled PET bottles. The straps are also recyclable after use and can be made into other plastic products. Many companies are adopting the use of this product to take a step towards sustainability and hence increasing the demand for the strapping machine in the market. Currently, trends like industry 4.0 and industrial automation will impact the demand for fully automatic strapping machines in the positive direction. Key players in the industry are switching to the use of polyester strapping machine owing to their benefits over other strapping materials like steel or polypropylene. Polyester is not only lighter and safer than steel but it also has higher elongation and tensile strength than polypropylene. The application of the polyester strapping machine is on the rise in the construction industry for its benefits in cost as well as for the safety of the operators. The covid-19 pandemic has impacted the polyester strapping machine market negatively. The sale of automatic machine which is costlier than manual and semiautomatic alternatives are facing a setback as many companies have adopted cost-saving strategies to stabilize the business in the pandemic. The delays in the logistics and restrictions imposed by governments globally due to the pandemic are also hampering the polyester strapping machines market. But as the companies resume their regular business the demand for these machines will increase as they are less prone to error and have a higher capacity to dispense.

Polyester Strapping Machines Market: Regional Outlook Asia Pacific region shows dominance in the polyester strapping machine market owing to many factors like an increase in the number of manufacturing plants in a wide variety of sectors like food and beverage and as polyester strapping is cost-effective and more durable it is preferred by the manufacturers. Also, the huge requirement of construction supplies to the region’s growing infrastructure is a factor for the rise in demand for strapping machines. The Asia Pacific is followed by North America in the market share for the polyester strapping machine as the region has a large number of machine manufacturers that are on the growth trajectory. The polyester strapping machine market in Europe is comparatively smaller but there is a growth in the number of players in the sector trying to expand their product portfolio and areas of operations. Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6229

Polyester Strapping Machines Market: Key Players Key players in the polyester strapping machines market are, Messersì Packaging S.r.l.

MJ Maillis SA

Dynaric Inc.

Polychem Corporation

Australian Warehouse Solutions

Fromm Holding AG

Samuel Strapping Systems

Mosca GmbH

StraPack Inc.

Venus Packaging.

Signode Packaging Systems Corporation.

Transpak Equipment Corp.

Polyester Strapping Machines Market: Segmentation The Polyester Strapping Machines market can be segmented by machine type, application and end-use industry. By Machine Type: Manual

Semiautomatic

Automatic By Strapping: Plastic Strapping

Metal Strapping By Operating Speed: Less than 10 Bundles per minute

10 – 20 Bundles per Minute

21 – 30 Bundles per Minute

More than 30 Bundles per Minute By Applications: Packaging

Bundling

Load Securing

Handling aid By End-Use Industry: Logistics and Transportation

Building and Construction

Food and Beverage

Household Appliance

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

