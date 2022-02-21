Plant Oleic Acid Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 400 Mn by 2032 End

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Plant Oleic Acid sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Plant Oleic Acid market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Plant Oleic Acid



To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5233

The global oleic acid market is poised to accrue moderate to substantial gains, expanding at a CAGR surpassing 3% to be valued at over US$ 400 Mn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. Extensive uptake is expected in the cosmetics and personal care segment.

Historically, the landscape grew at nearly 3% CAGR, reaching US$ 290 Mn by the end of the 2016-2020 historical period. Oleic acid works as a substitute for dietary saturated fat, decreasing people’s risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). As a result, people with high cholesterol are turning to olive oil, and the oleic acid sector is expanding its olive oil production capacity.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Plant Oleic Acid, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Plant Oleic Acid Market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis on varying features, such as product developments, demand, sales, and revenue generation in the global oleic acid market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5233

Key Segments Covered

Origin Plant-based Oleic Acid Animal- based Oleic Acid

Grade Food Grade Oleic Acid Pharmaceutical Grade Oleic Acid Technical Grade Oleic Acid

End Use Oleic Acid for Food & Beverages Oleic Acid for Textiles & Leather Oleic Acid for Cosmetics & Personal Care Oleic Acid for Pharmaceuticals Oleic Acid for Chemical Intermediates Oleic Acid for Automotive Oleic Acid for Paints & Coatings Oleic Acid for Other End Uses



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5233



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global oleic acid market to add 1.4x the market value by 2031

Animal-derived oleic acid remains preferred, expanding at over 3% CAGR

Pharmaceuticals to emerge as an important end user, yielding nearly 30% of global value

Cosmetics & personal care to remain core end user, likely to expand at around 4% CAGR

U.S to emerge as the dominant North American market, generating 2 out of 5 sales

Asia is a significant oleic acid market, accounting for over 50% of the global revenue

Europe likely to spur oleic acid sales at a CAGR of around 3% through 2031

“Growth of the oleic acid market is supported by widespread availability of raw materials. Further, rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products will aid industry expansion. Development of oleic acid in kosher and halal grades will also support demand in the long term, “says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global oleic acid market is extremely fragmented, with numerous regional and local companies participating in it. Large oleic acid manufacturers, on the other hand, continue to have a substantial market share. Producers of oleic acid are largely focused on research to find and expand the range of usage in a number of end-use industries and consumer demographics.

Eastman Chemical Company, Berg + Schmidt, VVF L.L.C., Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd., Emery Oleo chemicals (M) Sdn Bhd, Wilmar International Limited, Wilmar International Ltd., Oleon NV, White Group Public Co.,Ltd., and others are among the market participants identified across the value chain in the global oleic acids market.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Plant Oleic Acid Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Plant Oleic Acid market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Plant Oleic Acid market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Plant Oleic Acid Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Plant Oleic Acid Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Plant Oleic Acid Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Plant Oleic Acid Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Plant Oleic Acid: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Plant Oleic Acid sales.

More Valuable Insights on Plant Oleic Acid Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Plant Oleic Acid, Sales and Demand of Plant Oleic Acid, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates