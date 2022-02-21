Newer Grades of PPS Compounds is Expected to Gain Immense Traction and Bolster Demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins – Fact.MR Study  

250 Pages Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% and be valued at US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031. Currently, PPS resins account for close to 1% of the global engineering thermoplastics market.

Polyphenylene sulfide resin production in 2021 is estimated to surpass 120 KT, with approximately 50% being consumed in the APEJ region, states Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Overall polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin consumption is set to reach 199 KT by the end of 2031.

PPS Resins Market Size in 2020 US$ 1 Bn Consumption Forecast for PPS Resins by 2031 US$ 2.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6.7% CAGR

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market.

Key Segments Covered in PPS Resins Industry Research By Application Electrical & Electronics Automotive Aerospace & Defence Industrial Filters & Filter Bag Coatings Others



Top Companies in the Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Industry Market players in the PPS resins business have mainly opted for organic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, product development, and innovation. These strategies are helping PPS resin key players expand their regional footprint and garner market share, thus providing them with a competitive advantage. In September 2018, Toray Industries Inc. publicized the investment of US$ 89.3 Mn to increase polyphenylene sulfide resin output capacity at its Gunsan plant in South Korea

In September 2017, DIC Corporation expanded its polyphenylene sulfide production lines in Japan and invested US$ 7.2 Mn to increase annual PPS production up to 3,500 metric tons.

In October 2018, Solvay launched all new polyphenylene sulfide extrusion grades through the trade name Ryton®, primarily designed for cooling line assemblies in the automotive sector. Similar, recent developments related to companies offering in polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin business have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report. Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of polyphenylene sulfide resins positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global polyphenylene sulfide resins market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 950 Mn over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Use of PPS resins in the automobile industry as a replacement of metals will generate 2.8X revenue by the end of 2031.

Demand for polyphenylene sulfide resins for aerospace and defence applications is set to add 2X value by 2031.

Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is expected to maintain its reign in terms of demand, accounting for more than 50% of global PPS resin demand.

Polyphenylene sulfide resin production in North America and Japan is in the state of overproduction, and thus, manufacturers from these regions are targeting growth opportunities in countries such as China, which is consuming around 88% of total PPS resins in the APEJ region.

The global market is highly consolidated, with Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., DIC Corporation, and Fortron Industries LLC among the top players in the market.

“Use of PPS resins in automotive applications will emerge as a significant revenue stream for market players. Growing demand for lightweight, high-performance plastics for specialized applications that require a combination of extraordinary properties and high efficiency will strengthen demand for PPS resins,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins, Sales and Demand of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

