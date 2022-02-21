Forestry and Agriculture to Command leading share in the Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market – States Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hyperspectral Imaging. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hyperspectral Imaging Market across various industries and regions.

The market for hyperspectral Imaging is anticipated to reach US$ 683 Mn by 2022. In the long haul, prospects appear further optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 2 Bn by the end of the assessment period 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Values Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 683 Mn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2032 US$ 2 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) 11.34% CAGR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hyperspectral Imaging market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hyperspectral Imaging

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hyperspectral Imaging, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hyperspectral Imaging Market.

Key Segments Covered in Hyperspectral Imaging Industry Survey

End Use Industry Mining and Mineral Forestry and Agriculture Infrastructure and Urban Planning Oil & Gas Utility and Energy Aerospace & Defense Environment Monitoring and Control Other Industries



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global demand for hyperspectral imaging to be valued at US$ 683 Mn by 2022-end

Agriculture and forestry to emerge as a lucrative investment pocket for hyperspectral imaging

Aerospace & defense to remain a high growth segment, registering a 14% value CAGR

U.S to be an attractive investment destination, accumulating 22% revenue by 2022-end

China to experience a CAGR of 12%, amid high applications in space programs

Extensive research in the healthcare domain to widen growth prospects in Germany, registering a 9% CAGR

“A rise in investment in aerospace and satellites, as well as military expenditures, are expected to boost the market demand for hyperspectral imaging technology in the years to come” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations with manufacturers make it possible for businesses to increase production and meet consumer demand, which increases revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are organic by nature. The result of a strategic collaboration can help the company to increase its production capacity.

In October 2021, CUBERT GmBH launches HIS-ULTRIS 5, a miniature Hyperspectral Video Imager with Light Field Technology. The new ULTRIS 20 offers the same spectral range as their previous model (450-850 nm – VNIR), with an 8-nm sampling rate, 50 band total, 15 Hz frame rate, and 250 x 250 pixel resolution.

In July 2021, Resonon introduced the Pika NUV2 hyperspectral camera. The instrument scans ultraviolet light and covers a spectral range of 330 nm – 800 nm, making it the only commercially available ultraviolet imaging system. This device will allow for new research and development in a variety of fields including insect, animal, agricultural, and horticultural vision, and industrial quality control.

