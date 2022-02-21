Thermal Interface Materials Market Is Recording Revenue Sales Of Over Us$ 80.7 Million By 2031

Thermal Interface Materials Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the global thermal interface materials market is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period with incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 80.7 Mn during similar time frame. The materials with greater thermal conductivity are labelled as thermal interface materials. They act as boundary edge medium for dispersing the heat produced from a heat source to the sink.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Thermal Interface Materials market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.

What is Driving Demand for Thermal Interface Materials?

The rise in demand for use of electronic components in automobiles, LED’s, miniaturization of electronic devices and increasing consumption in end use industries has been a major growth contributor. The development strategies are mainly driven owing to increasing utilization of the internet of things (IoT), improvement in technologies, and rising demand for a small component of electronics across various industries.

Moreover, with the rising trend of automation, manufacturers are incorporating more and more electronic and electrical components, hence managing the thermal activity in electronics has become gradually essential, which is another key factor for the growing demand for thermal interface materials in the forecast period.

Taking the electronics sector into the consideration, the scenario for the demand of thermal interface materials is surging to the next level as most of the end-users are looking for the material that can disperse the heat quickly. Some of the leading key players are

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Laird Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

3M, Indium Corporation

Henkel AG & Co.

Fujipoly

Kitagawa Industries

Momentive Performance Materials

Dow Corning Corporation

Wakefield Vette

Shinetsusilicone

Sibelco

DU Pont

For instance, in 2020, Henkel has protracted their thermal interface materials portfolio with the launch of Berg-Quist Interface Pad. This product has been launched to address the high power density challenges allied with consumer agility designs and 5G telecom set-ups. It is an invention that provides extremely high thermal conductivity with the low assembly stress formulation and an ultra-low modulus.

Some of the leading suppliers are

PTI Thermal Solutions

Stock well Elastomeric

XTO Inc.

Align Sourcing

Quist Electronics

Modus Advanced Inc.

Hill Technical Sales Corp.

Brandywine Materials.

Though the market is extremely fragmented, the key players together ensure to fill each void of demand for the global thermal interface material market.

The global thermal interface market is also set to benefit from increasing urbanization and rapid population growth along with cumulative disposable income which is driving the evolution of consumer electronics. Furthermore, with the global trend of adaptability, automobile manufacturers are growing preferences towards electronic vehicles in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, which in turn is driving the overall demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has not inhibited the consumer performance pattern for electronic gadgets like video games, smartphones and tablets.

Asia Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market Outlook

Asia Pacific region dominates higher growth in sales due to the rising demand for thermal interface materials in the region. This is owing to the manifestation of vast manufacturing industries in the region. Besides regional manufacturing base, rising household incomes, GST, government policies, reduction in corporate tax, changing lifestyle, and consumer health awareness has the potential to propel the regional growth.

Major manufacturers are expanding and establishing their manufacturing sectors in the Asia Pacific region to meet the rising demand. Mounting economic countries such as China, Japan and India are major contributors to thermal interface materials in the region.

North America Demand Outlook for Thermal Interface Materials

In the North American region, there is apparently excessive demand from the telecom industry due to the rise in perception for smartphones and data in recent times. Whereas, increasing investments in infrastructure reformation and urbanization advantageous government in emerging economies of the North American region is likely to bode well for the regional growth.

By providing fast and high-speed networks, and redeeming distinctive content calls for developed bandwidth, and thus results in optimal system enactment. A similar pattern has been witnessed in the computer industry due to the rise in IT employment rates, innovation, and automation.

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices is Likely to Augment Thermal Interface Materials Sales

The growing demand for automation and miniaturization of electronic products, such as medical devices, mobile phones and touch screens & displays is a driving factor for the development of thermal interface materials sales. As electronics component sizes are becoming more compact, the device heats up easily as these components are more concentrated. This upsurges heat concentration over the surface of the electronic component.

Thermal Interface Materials are used to raise the heat dissipation. The mounting demand for these electronic components globally has obligated to an increase in the depletion of thermal interface materials in the electronics industry.

Whereas, in electric vehicles, thermal management is gaining high importance as these vehicles have great energy storing tanks. Apart from electric vehicles, conservative vehicles also integrate miniaturized electronics components.

An average sedan car retailed today has more electronic mechanisms compared to the same model retailed 20 years ago. Thus, as automobile industries integrate more electrical and electronic components, the role of thermal interface materials will become progressively significant.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=879

Key Segments

By Base Material Type

Thermal Grease

Metal Based

Adhesives

Phase Change Material

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

By Application Type

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Machineries

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East And Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



