Growing Adoption of Infrared Detectors in Motion Devices to Pave the Way for Market Expansion – Fact.MR Study

The global infrared detector market is valued at around US$ 463 Mn at present. Sales of infrared detector sensors are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 7.7% to top US$ 968 Mn by 2031.

Demand for long wave infrared detectors is likely to increase at an even higher CAGR of 8% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. The global sensors market was valued at US$ 180 Bn in 2020, with infrared detector sales accounting for just around 0.23%; however, this share is expected to increase over the decade.

Infrared Detector Market Size (2021) US$ 463 Mn Projected Market Value (2031) US$ 968 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2031) 7.7% CAGR

Key Market Segments Covered in Infrared Detector Industry Research

By Spectral Range Short Wave Infrared Detectors Mid-Wave Infrared Detectors Long Wave Infrared Detectors

By Technology Mercury Cadmium Telluride Indium Gallium Arsenide Pyroelectric Thermopile Micro Bolometers Others

By Application Infrared Detectors for Automotive Infrared Detectors for Consumer Electronics Infrared Detectors for Medical Infrared Detectors for Military Infrared Detectors for Security



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Military application is likely to witness sales of US$ 150 Mn by 2031.

Based on spectral range, mid-wave infrared detectors and long wave infrared detectors are anticipated to be the most lucrative segments with market share of 23.4% and 61.5%, respectively, by 2031.

Based on region, demand for infrared detectors is expected to increase at CAGR of 3.9% and 6.6% in Latin America and North America, respectively, over the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe represent over 48% of overall market share.

The market in Latin America is valued at US$ 26 Mn at present.

“Increasing adoption of burglar systems, security cameras, etc., in smart buildings, to accelerate unit sales of infrared detectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to the infrared detector industry analysis, IR detector manufacturers and suppliers have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Lynred launched new miniature type of infrared detector named Galatea MW, having the features of SWAP (Size, Weight, and Power). This newly launched product is compatible with existing optics and easy to integrate in military applications.

Similarly, recent developments by top providers of infrared detectors have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.

