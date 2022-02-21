Pharma wonder kid made wonders yet again!!! Created history in the pharma world by opening 22 franchises in a single day in the new year 2022.

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Generic Aadhaar is rapidly spreading its wings in the pharma world each coming day. It has created yet another record by inaugurating a full 22 franchises in the new year 2022. Mr. Arjun Deshpande, India’s youngest entrepreneur, has started this innovative venture at the very tender age of 16. Till now, he has opened franchises in 150+ cities providing 1000+ products in just 3 years. Generic Aadhaar is a pharma venture that gives up to 80% discount on expensive yet life guarding medicines and saves common people’s hard-earned money. He has become a pioneer who provides better Healthcare in India.

According to research, around 60% of people are not able to buy these very high-priced medicines. Being visionary; he recognized the root cause in the old traditional pharma industry and understood that it’s the necessity of hour to bring revolution. He stood up taking creative actions to solve this social problem existing for decades. After developing a strong base in this business by providing affordable medicines to people and free health check-ups for senior citizens, it went viral all over media and social media platforms. The great industrialist Mr. Ratan Tata Sir got impressed by this young founder’s venture and joined hands with this pharma wonder kid. Now, they are on the Same journey for “The Better India”. He was also recognized by Business world magazine, Black book Germany, Forbes India, Western Michigan University, CPhI, TEDx, IIT Mumbai, IIT Delhi, DY Patil college, and many more, proving that the youth of India hold power to make a difference.

Mr. Arjun Deshpande is not only working for this noble mission but also creating entrepreneurs through this venture on large scale. As he believes that young entrepreneurs can change the Indian ecosystem, he is giving a bundle of opportunities to start their own. He is inaugurating around 4-5 retail stores every day but these 22 franchises in one day are opening doors for more than 22 entrepreneurs in a single day and giving 220 job opportunities. The stores are set up in the following places: Delhi, Lucknow, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kamrup Metro, Gaya, Ganjam, Kolkata, Bangalore, Aurangabad, Pune, Jalpaiguri, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Shahjahanpur, Secunderabad, Bhopal, Navi Mumbai, Kolar, Ganjam, Jodhpur, Mumbai.

Mr. Arjun Deshpande is speedily running towards his goal to open Generic Aadhar in every corner and to provide medicines to 130 crore Indians, at a price they deserve. He is truly contributing towards ‘Make in India.’