IronOrrFitness Excited to Announce the Launch of Redesigned Website

San Diego, California, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Having opened its doors in 2004 to provide safe personal training services in San Diego, California a website redesign was a long time coming.

About Iron Orr Fitness

Iron Orr Fitness is a proven San Diego personal trainer provider and gym that was inspired by a horrific training injury. This platform is geared to helping clients safely achieve their physical goals within the bounds of proper balance.

Iron Orr Fitness is not just about physical fitness. It also offers the emotional and mental support needed for clients to achieve all their personal goals.

Website redesign

Today, Iron Orr Fitness is thrilled to announce its website redesign at https://ironorrfitness.com/

While the platform did have a capable website before, the new design welcomes an enhanced and innovative user interface. The website is now a lot easier to navigate, filled with helpful functionalities to ease access, and looks more compelling and beautiful than ever before.

The redesign includes helpful sections namely About us, Client results, Contact us, and Services sections. Some of these tabs now have dropdown menus, which make it easier for users to get all the information they need in one place. Now, site visitors can also meet the full Iron Orr Fitness team, thanks to pictures on the home page.

In addition, the home page includes a snippet of the services offered, such as Mental Health, Custom Programs, Nutritional Guidance, Indoor & Outdoor Gyms. The new colors are bold and elegant and reflect the true spirit of the company, while the home page is capped off by inspirational testimonials.

This site renovation also coincides with new infrastructure upgrades. Iron Or rFitness has increased training space by an additional 1,000 square feet. The extra space comes with added circuits, and makes more room for weight training.

This adds to Iron Orr Fitness’s wide range of fitness services, which cover sustainable fat loss, bespoke muscle gain programs and customized body decomposition. Iron Orr Fitness also provides nutrition guidance and strength & condition training to help athletes safely tap into the full potential of their abilities.

Iron Orr Fitness invites visitors to explore their redesigned website at https://ironorrfitness.com/

Media contact:

Front desk,

info@ironorrfitness.com

(858)-255-0367