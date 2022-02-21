MSM to Host Online Forum Tackling ‘Sustainable Student Recruitment Growth Solutions’

Vancouver BC, Canada, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — The pandemic has impacted the operations and practices of multiple Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Australia and New Zealand. Due to the strict border closures and travel regulations, including quarantine processes, among others, HEIs face the risks of maintaining low international student enrolment numbers.

Taking an active approach to these problems, International Education platform M Square Media (MSM) will be hosting a “Think-In ANZ” webinar on Feb. 23, Wednesday, at 1:30 PM AEDT (Melbourne Time). The topic will be “In-Country Office Model for Institutions: A Performance-Based and Sustainable Student Recruitment Growth Solution.”

The online forum will feature a distinguished panel of speakers from MSM – Suneetha Qureshi, President, MSM Global; Erez Van Ham, Chief Growth Officer, MSM Canada and MSM Higher Ed – and MSM’s partner university, Ray Priest, International Director for the Asia Pacific, University of the West of England. This Think-In event will be moderated by Victoria Heron, Executive Director, Australia and New Zealand – MSM.

“Taking these concerns in the international education sector head-on is a productive way of ensuring that the future projections of higher education institutions in countries like Australia and New Zealand remain on a bullish trajectory. Conversations like the one we will have in this Think-In event are important in today’s globally connected educational and social environment. HEIs play a huge role in contributing to overall global good,” said Heron.

This online forum will tackle several issues like discussing how an in-country office should operate to maximize international student recruitment, creating and maintaining sustainable growth within campuses, and studying the efficiency, pipeline, and the corresponding international student markets.

This event is open to higher education officials and education agents. Interested participants may register for the webinar via this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_26_JcABXRzWtWTRFKXzULA

MSM Think-In webinar sessions offer a close look at the latest trends and development across the higher education industry. Organized by international education company MSM, it aims to incite further thinking, critique or action across participants.

About M Square Media (MSM)

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves about 800+ partner institutions worldwide. Since 2012, it has processed more than 110,000 applications. It is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia and New Zealand. M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions.

Through these diverse lines of business, MSM delivers targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. It strives for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 360-205-5598

Email: news@msquaremedia.com