100% organic vermicomposting in Chennai | SS Vermicompost

Madurai, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Among the Vermicompost manufacturers in Tamilnadu SS Vermi is one of the manufacturers who produces 100% organic manure (bio-fertilizer) by the process of Vermi technology and taking the credit as the best Vermicompost Suppliers . Vermi technology is the process of converting biodegradable wastes such as cow dung, press mud (sugarcane crush), farming waste, household garbage, market waste, livestock waste and other biodegradable wastes into valuable products through the action of earthworms. Vermicompost is the name given to the finished product, which is devoid of hazardous chemicals and biological pollutants.

The best Vermicompost manufacturers in Chennai vermicompost is made available with the assurance of the highest quality and fertilizer management requirements. We guarantee that we will deliver huge quantities of our items in the timeframe demanded by clients. We are the top Vermicompost in Tamilnadu, and vermicompost has become a popular component of agri-business models across the country with a little initial investment. For our high-quality goods and competent services in the industry, our firm is ISO 9001:2015 certified and we are also a recognized member of the National Small Industries Corporation.

Our uniqueness:

In order to produce Best Vermicompost in Chennai, our foundation was established with the goal of conveying objective knowledge regarding the use of worms for environmental purposes. SS vermi have mainly drawn attention for two species namely EISENAS FETIDA and EUDRILUS EUGENIAE for the process of Vermicomposting inspite of the fact that many species of earthworms are suitable for waste processing. Making the best Vermicompost in Chennai and ensuring that it is suitable for all types of agriculture and horticultural crops is a difficult task. Not only that, but when it comes to getting dung manure, we place a premium on cleanliness and hygiene. The most significant part of the soil system are the earthworms, and they have been efficiently ploughing the ground for millions of years, assisting in the recycling of organic nutrients for plant development.

Contact Info

NH7, Bye Pass Road, Pandiarajapuram,

Vadipatti Taluk, Madurai – 625 218,

Tamilnadu, South India.

Call : +91 98425 24480, +91 98426 88456, +91 98947 64560

Email : sureshpalanishami@gmail.com, ssvermi@gmail.com

