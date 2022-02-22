eCom Scotland joins Offshore Energies UK

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND, UK, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Scotland’s leading provider of digitally delivered learning and assessment materials, eCom Scotland, has become a member of Offshore Energies UK, the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry.

Susan Gearing, eCom’s energy sector specialist, explained, “As eCom’s activity within this key sector of the UK’s and the world’s economies has grown in the last year or so, we want to support Offshore Energies UK – the UK energy industry’s leading association which informs, engages and champions the UK offshore oil and gas industry as part of a diverse energy mix. It also acts as the gateway to industry networks and expertise.”

As a member of Offshore Energies UK, eCom has access to the organisation’s industry-led forums and workgroups – notably its ‘Skills and Employment’ forum – enabling eCom to help shape the industry’s agenda and work collaboratively with industry peers to identify and promote good practice.

Susan commented, “Offshore Energies UK’s ‘Skills Transition’ forum focuses on sustainability issues – and eCom believes that the transfer of knowledge and skills from oil and gas to renewables is going to be key over the next few years. Moreover, as an Offshore Energies UK member, there’s also the opportunity for us to help in developing and delivering industry-wide initiatives and programmes, as well as engage with governments and other organisations with a stake in the industry’s future.”

These organisations include external stakeholders such as the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), the UK Government’s Departments for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), HM Treasury, along with various government agencies, the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), academics and consultancies.

Offshore Energies UK has recently highlighted some of eCom’s work in the oil and gas industry by publishing a case study of its eAssessment programme (see https://stories.oguk.org.uk/how-ecom-helped-iwcf-digitalise-its-assessment-process/index.html). Developed with the International Well Control Forum (IWCF) – the only independent body focused on oil and gas well control planning and accreditation – the programme has already assessed some 30,000 candidates online, in just over a year.

The UK offshore oil and gas industry benefits our lives in many ways. Its products underpin modern society, supplying energy to power industry and heat homes, fuel for transport to carry goods and people all over the world and the raw materials used to produce many everyday items. Through its extensive supply chain, it employs hundreds of thousands of people and makes a major contribution to the UK economy in terms of tax revenues, technology and exports.

About Offshore Energies UK

A not-for-profit organisation, established in April 2007 but with a pedigree stretching back over 40 years, Offshore Energies UK informs, engages and champions the UK offshore oil and gas industry as part of a diverse energy mix. It also acts as the gateway to industry networks and expertise. Until February 2022, Offshore Energies UK was known as Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), the trading name of The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association Limited.

About eCom (https://www.ecomscotland.com/contact/)

eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.