What are Pipe Fittings?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Pipe fittings are parts that join pipe sections with other fluid control goods like valves and pumps to create pipelines. Fittings are most typically connected with metal and plastic pipes used to carry fluids.

Other types of SS Pipe fittings can also be used to join pipes for railings and other architectural components that do not require a leak-proof connection. Pipe fittings can be welded or threaded, mechanically attached, or chemically bonded, to name a few common mechanisms, depending on the pipe material.

Application and use of Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings

Textile machinery makes use of pipe fittings.

In the oil and gas business, pipe fittings are used.

In medical gas pipeline systems, pipe fittings are used.

Pipe Fittings are used in the pharmaceutical processing sector and for fluid pipelines.

Modern architecture makes use of pipe fittings.

In water waste projects, pipe fittings are used.

Top 3 Types of Pipe Fittings

Stainless Steel Elbow Fittings Manufacturer

Stainless Steel Reducer Fittings Manufacturer

Stainless Steel Stub End Fittings

Pipe Fittings Specification

Specification: ASTM 403 Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings

ASTM 403 Standard: ASTM All Grades

Connection Type: Threaded/ Clamp End / End Bell / Weld/ Flange.

Schedule: Schedule 5 TO Schedule XXS.

Size: Normal Pipe Size (NPS) 1⁄₂ to Normal Pipe Size (NPS) 48”

