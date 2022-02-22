CertifyMe raises undisclosed amount in seed funding

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — CERTIFYME, among the top three Digital credential management platforms globally, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed fund led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & MD of Hurun India and Vinod Jose, partner of Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors. The funds will be utilised in expanding CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides investments in venturing into new domains such as Ecommerce, luxury and HR Tech

CertifyMe is a comprehensive platform and solution for the creation, issuance and management of digital credentials. It ensures seamless verification, increases brand visibility and assists the awardee in publishing credentials across 50+ social media sites. Powered by user friendly technology that is easy and secure to use besides being cost effective, it provides a custom domain to each customer and can be hosted on the website.

Commenting on the growth plans and fund raising, Ranjith Tharayil, Founder & CEO, CertifyMe, said, “We started small during the pandemic and have grown to process more than 1,00,000 credentials and 5 million social media impressions in this short span. Today, the platform is used across the globe by 700+ enterprises in over 70 countries. With a growing need for digital credentials and the market estimated to be close at USD 45 Billion by end of 2027, we are excited about the growth opportunity and the potential to consolidate our market leadership position. We thank our investors for sharing our vision and look forward to work with them in expansion of our product and solution offering as well as further market penetration.”

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder, Hurun India said, “The team at CertifyMe has developed a secure and cutting edge credential issuance/ management platform aimed at every node of the value chain, across industries, in use cases ranging from authentication to felicitation. Within a year since incorporation, CertifyMe has already on boarded 650+ enterprise customers. I am very stoked about backing CertifyMe and Ranjith’s vision, and plausibly witness the creation of a world-class company, Made in India.”

Vinod Jose, founding partner of Konglo Ventures added, “A digital credential is an idea whose time has arrived. Be it your graduation certificate, training accreditation or a letter of appreciation, gone are the days that you needed to carry an assortment of physical pieces of paper that showcase your achievements. CertifyMe provides a seamless experience for both issuers and receivers to manage and share credentials in the modern world. Ranjith’s deep understanding of this space has helped Certifyme gain early global recognition such as being ranked among Top 4 players in G2 quadrant for digital credentials. We are excited as Certifyme has the potential to become a truly world-class product coming out of India.”

