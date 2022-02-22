Help for School Admission to Needy Poor Children

HELP FOR EMPOWERMENT AND QUALITY EDUCATION FOR POOR CHILDREN

Gurugram, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s environment, most students must study hard in order to succeed in their chosen field. In India, there is fierce rivalry, and having a good education is becoming increasingly vital. Furthermore, today’s access to education and application processes at worldwide standards institutions are highly significant. Education is the process by which one person gains or passes on basic knowledge to another. It’s also where a person learns how to distinguish right from wrong, develops daily life skills, learns social standards, develops judgement and reasoning, and develops judgement and reasoning.

Education’s ultimate objective is to assist a person in navigating life and contributing to society as they grow older. Education aids in eradicating poverty and hunger, providing people with the opportunity to live better lives. This is one of the primary reasons parents strive to keep their children in school for as long as possible. It’s also why countries strive to make education more accessible to children and adults.

The Sankesh Global Foundation, a non-profit organisation, based in Gurugram, Haryana, directly benefits families through its multi-faceted efforts. We specialise in alleviating poverty and social injustice by implementing well-thought-out health, education, disaster readiness, and response programmes. Our overarching goal is to empower men, women, and young adults from disadvantaged and marginalised areas to improve their lives and livelihoods. We work hard to ensure that they are given an equal chance in the mainstream community and humanistic honour and pride.

The cause of sustainability in people’s lives necessitates a concerted effort from all of us. As a result, many volunteers have joined our efforts to help guide many people’s lives on the right path for a more significant cause. Your contributions are essential to us if you want to support our initiative of empowering and imparting quality education to poor children and help us bring a change in our society. Now “Sankesh Global Foundation” will take a step for free admission to the approx. 50+ poor, needy children in school with your precious support, Your contributions will significantly impact our efforts to raise funds for the impoverished children’s uniforms, books, copies, and other teaching-learning materials.

You can join our efforts through Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe options. You can also directly pay through our phone number 0091 9953753723. Also you will give your support with this link: https://sankeshfoundation.org/donation-2/