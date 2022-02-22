Kapoor Plastics is a Leading LEXAN Solid Polycarbonate Sheets Distributor in India

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — For more than the last four decades, Kapoor Plastics is a pioneer in the distribution of polycarbonate sheets, PVC Foam Board Sheets and Acrylic Sheets. With a nationwide network comprising more than 2000 experienced channel partners, the company has its establishments at all the strategic locations across India. All the products available have world-class quality standards and competitive prices, for Kapoor Plastics manufactures them keeping the latest market requirements in mind while amalgamating innovative technologies.

One of the senior executives at Kapoor Plastics in an interview stated, “Kapoor Plastics, being a customer-oriented enterprise, has always prioritised the utmost customer satisfaction over everything else. We have directed all our expertise towards making quality products and then making them available to our customers at reasonable prices. Products and raw materials that we source come only from highly reliant and recognised brands. Not surprisingly, our product range speaks volumes of quality and competitive prices.”

LEXAN solid polycarbonate sheets are widely known for their properties required at large in industrial, commercial and residential applications. With their increasing use, their available variety is also expanding. Kapoor Plastics, the top-performing channel partner of SABIC Innovative Plastics, offers the widest range of LEXAN polycarbonate sheets. Extruded from Lexan resin, these sheets come with a combination of features that most other plastics can only dream of. These sheets are available in a wide variety of profiles, surface textures and shades. They have unbelievable strength, clarity and design flexibility, which make solid polycarbonate sheets last for a long period without any deterioration.

The senior executive added, “Polycarbonate sheets are UV resistant, weather-resistant, impact-resistant, heat-resistant and have excellent light transmission capacity. They are also flame retardant and thus, a preferred choice for innovative applications across sectors, including electrical and electronics, building and construction, telecommunications, aerospace, transportation, machines industries, material handling industry, etc. Being a popular and trusted polycarbonate sheet manufacturer, we supply these sheets in a wide range of colours and sizes.”

As one of the top polycarbonate sheet suppliers, Kapoor Plastics has a vast variety of LEXAN solid polycarbonate sheets, allowing the users to choose the suitable width and type. For more information about the product range, one can contact Kapoor Plastics’ team today.

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics is a leading polycarbonate sheet supplier

Contact Information:

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,

Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055

Phone: 9811073913, 9312289026, 011-23550566, 9999440446

Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com

Website: http://www.kapoorplastics.com