Rising Health Awareness a Key Driver for Worn Insect Repellents Demand – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Worn Insect Repellents market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Worn Insect Repellents. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Worn Insect Repellents Market across various industries and regions.

Latest Worn Insect Repellents industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.6% in 2021, to total a value of more than US$ 430 Mn. The apparel segment displayed negative growth of 0.7%, whereas oil & cream was up by 1.5%. Overall, the global Worn Insect Repellents market is estimated to expand 2.1X over the next ten years.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Worn Insect Repellents, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Worn Insect Repellents Market.

The market has been growing at a higher pace registering annual growth of 7.1% during 2016 – 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as increasing vector-borne diseases in both, developing and developed countries. Moreover, growing demand for low-cost, organic ingredient-based Worn Insect Repellentss will act as a primer to the growth of the Worn Insect Repellents business.

Majority of people using insect repellents do so to protect themselves from insect bites during recreational activities such as hiking, trekking, adventure sports, and climbing. Furthermore, people employed in protection and environmental testing and studies tend to use body-worn insect repellents to avoid insect bites.

Market Segments Covered in Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry Analysis

By Product Apparel Trousers Shirts Jackets Head Nets Others Oils & Creams Plant-based Body Worn Insect Repellents Synthetic Body Worn Insect Repellents Stickers & Patches

By Distribution Channel Online Sales of Body Worn Insect Repellents Offline Sales of Body Worn Insect Repellents



Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, the body worn insect repellent market was valued at US$ 400 Mn, and is anticipated to provide more than US$ 100 Mn opportunity over 2021-2031.

Online distribution channel is anticipated to dominate demand growth over the next ten years.

Oil and cream segment is expected to dominate the demand pie among other products in the market.

North America is anticipated to hold the market crown over the long-run forecast period.

“Increase in focus on the production of plant-based insect repellents for the body is expected to boost overall sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investment, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2019, Due to the surge in Lyme/Zika health hazards, Insect Shield, LLC began online illness education by establishing new protection programs and expanding its brand partners throughout the world.

In 2019, Sawyer Items, Inc. advertised its products on Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and MENARDS, among other online and offline retailers. Furthermore, the company is focusing on promoting its products through its own distribution channel, dubbed SAWYER.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing body worn insect repellents have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

