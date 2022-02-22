Rising Demand for Nutraceuticals is Expected to Boost Demand for Vitamins Derivatives Market – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

According to a new report published by Fact.MR, the global vitamins and derivatives market is expected to surpass 165,000 tons by the end of 2026 in terms of volume. During the forecast period (2017-2026), the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% in term of value. Rising health awareness among consumers, increasing demand for healthy and functional food, expanding geriatric population are some of important factors likely to influence the global consumption of vitamins and derivatives during the review period. Moreover, increased demand for products with higher nutritional content is expected to reflect favorably on the market. In has been observed that, use of vitamin supplements has grown notably in the countries such as Brazil, China, Philippines and India, which has propelled the market further.

Market Segments Covered in Vitamins and Derivatives Industry Research

By Product Type Vitamin B Vitamin D Vitamin E Vitamin C Vitamin A Other Product Types

By Target Group Vitamins and Derivatives for Adult Women Vitamins and Derivatives for Adult Men Vitamins and Derivatives for Elders Vitamins and Derivatives for Children

By End-use Industry Dietary Supplements Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Other End-use Industries

By Form Vitamin and Derivative Tablets Vitamin and Derivative Capsules Vitamin and Derivative Powder Vitamin and Derivative Oral Liquids Vitamin and Derivative Gummies and Soft Gels



Competition Landscape:

To expand their consumer base, vitamin and derivative manufacturers are opting for a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, acquisitions, and collaborations to help them garner more market share that would provide them with the desired competitive advantage.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of vitamins and derivatives of manufacturers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion in the recently published report.

Amway enters into a strategic partnership with ITC Limited to expand its immunity distribution network of immunity-boosting products.

The latest acquisition of DSM is Midori Health in July 2021. To improve nutrition utilization from animal feed and improve animal health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The United States is expected to account for nearly 94% of the North American market in 2021, owing to increased consumer demand for vitamins and derivatives.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Brazil is estimated to hold nearly 39% of the Latin America market share in 2021, aided by the ease with which raw materials can be obtained.

The United Kingdom is one of the potential markets for vitamins and derivatives in Europe, accounting for more than 17% value share, owing to surge in demand from the nutraceuticals industry.

Tablets of vitamins and derivatives will hold 17.4% of the market in 2021 on the back of easy availability and solubility.

Vitamin B reflects 25.7% of the market in 2021 owing to superior nutritious benefits in food & beverages.

“With growing demand for vitamins and derivatives, key players are focusing on providing products that are high in vitamins that the human body requires. Numerous brands are clearly labelling the percentage of vitamins present on their product labels,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

