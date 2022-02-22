Shifting Consumer Preference towards Low-Fat Food and Fat-Free Products Aiding Demand for Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Most recent released report on the global Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein market by Fact.MR evaluates that the market accounted for US$ 302.3 Mn in 2021, and is expected to witness noticeable growth at a CAGR of 8.3% to touch a valuation of US$ 670.4 Mn by 2031.

Increasing consumption of Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein due to emerging customer consciousness on nutritive and functional characteristics of it has been driving demand. Many top manufacturers of microparticulated protein have sustained to signify their products in the international marketplace, which has amplified demand for Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein across regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Liquid Microparticulated Whey Protein Market.

Segments Covered in Microparticulated Whey Protein Industry Analysis

By Form Liquid Powder

By Application Ready-to-drink Beverages Functional Beverages Baked Goods Confectionery Snacks and Cereals Dairy Cheese/Processed Cheese Yogurt Coffee Creamer Nutritional Products Sports Nutrition Medical Nutrition Infant Nutrition Frozen Desserts Spreads Margarine Fat-based Condiments



Competition Landscape: Top Microparticulated Whey Protein Companies

Leading microparticulated whey protein suppliers are working on providing goods with a variety of claims. Consumers today are more inclined to know where their products are made. As a result of rapid urbanization and literacy, today’s consumers are better informed than ever before.

The requirement to comprehend each product processing stage and every addition utilized to deliver the promised quality is a direct outcome of the rising rate of disease prevalence among consumers and how they are seeking to prevent it. Modern customers’ need for traceability in the foods they eat is driving this trend, thereby shaping the strategies of manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 85% of the North American market in 2021, supported by an amplified health-conscious population.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is projected to hold 58.9% of the East Asian market share in 2021.

Germany is one of the prominent markets in the European region with a market share of 19.7% in 2021.

Dairy product type is estimated to account for 17.6% revenue share of the market in 2021, and is expected to gain 144 BPS in its market share by 2031.

The powder segment holds more than 57% market share globally, and anticipated to expand at a CGAR of 9.2% through 2031.

“As global demand for microparticulated whey protein evolves, manufacturers are concentrating on customers’ overt and covert tastes and requirements. Emphasis has inevitably transitioned to the integration of advanced products that convey brand message. As manufacturers strive to instil a sense and perception of ‘healthy’ in their product offerings, product positioning as well as product labelling have evolved,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

