What Makes Middle East Region a High Potential Market for Tahini – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global tahini market will accelerate at a value CAGR worth 6% from 2021-2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, sales of tahini are likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn. As of 2021, tahini sales are expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn, with the Middle East & Africa expected to capture over 4/5th of the global revenue.

Market Size (2021) US$ 1.8 Bn Projected Value (2031) US$ 3.2 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 6% Market Share of Middle East & Africa 88%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Tahini market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Tahini

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Tahini, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Tahini Market.

Key Segments Covered Sesame Seed Type Hulled Tahini Unhulled Tahini

Product Type Natural Tahini Whole Tahini Seasoned Tahini Organic Tahini

Application Tahini for Sauces & Soups Tahini for Coffee Substitutes Tahini for Dips & Spreads Tahini for Nut & Sweets Tahini for Jams, Jellies & Preserves Tahini for Mixed Spices & Seasonings Tahini for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Tahini Sales via Modern Trade Tahini Sales via Conventional Retail Tahini Sales via HORECA Tahini Sales via Online Stores Tahini Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Competitive Landscape The global market for tahini is interspersed with the presence of a large number of regional small-scale as well as a handful of global manufacturers, rendering the landscape highly consolidated. Key players are majorly concentrating on introducing multiple tahini formats (pure seeds, paste and sauces). Sunshine International Foods Inc., a prominent food manufacturers in the U.S, offers its Sesame King Tahini products, which are 100% pure, ground tahini pastes, made from the finest sesame seeds. The specialty of the company is that it mechanically hulls all sesame seeds, meaning no chemicals are used during the production process

Likewise, Halwani Bros., a pioneer in food production, manufacturing and distribution across Saudi Arabia, offers the Al-Nakhla Finest Tahina, along with other formats, including tahina red chilli sauce, tahina original sauce and tahina mustard sauce among others Key Takeaways from the Market Study Global tahini sales to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn by 2021-end

By application, sauces & soups to experience major usage, registering a 5.6% CAGR

Organic tahini to experience maximum consumption, capturing 30% of global revenue

Hulled tahini to remain most preferred format, inclining at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2031

North America to be an attractive investment destination for tahini players, yielding 37.5% revenue

Middle East & Africa to continue its hegemony, capturing over 88% revenue “Growing health concern and upward trend of plant-based food products among millennials especially have fuelled the tahini market,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

