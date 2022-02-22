Mex Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd. Launches Sister Website Mexstorage.in

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mex Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd. – one of the leading Warehouse Rack Manufacturers, after getting a positive response from their existing domain “mexstorage.com”, has now decided to introduce a sister-website “mexstorage.in”. The new website will showcase an array of Industrial Racking Systems in the market. Being a Delhi-based Pallet Rack Manufacturer, the company deals with complete Industrial Racks to help clients set up their warehouses and production units. The company aims to build a long-lasting relationship with clients, built on the pillars of trust, commitment, honesty and transparency by delivering nothing less of perfection.

Talking about the look and feel of the website, it is up-to-the-market trends and displays professionalism and perfection. From the choice of banner colours, font styles, logo placements, user-friendly navigations and enquiry form, everything is on-point to give one an excellent experience. Besides being attractive, the website is also responsive and works well on all smartphones, androids, ipads, and other gadgets.

The company’s CEO says that we are proud to launch the sister website. It will extend and complement the current products portfolio and help customers stay up-to-date with our range. Our customers will enjoy the user-friendly interface and other features that will benefit their experience in good ways. He further added we remain dedicated to continuous improvement in the process, product portfolio, and quality and customer services. Moreover, we are always looking for ways to surpass clients’ expectations. We welcome customers to “mexstorage.in” to explore products and share their specific demands accordingly.

About Mex Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1986, Mex Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd. offers the largest selection of Industrial Racks to Production Units, Warehouses, Logistic Units, Transportation Industry and more. The company deals in a spectrum of Industrial Storage Racks, Industrial Pallet Storage Rack, Industrial Mezzanine Floor, Industrial FIFO Rack, Industrial Slotted Angle Rack, Heavy Duty Pallet Storage Rack, Warehouse Pallet Storage Rack, Industrial Pallet Storage Racks, Industrial Cantilever Racks, Heavy Material Storage Pallet Rack, to Industrial Storage Shelves. If you need more information about the company and their portfolio.

Visit Our Website:- https://www.mexstorage.in/