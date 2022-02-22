Best Music Academy in Qatar

Doha, Qatar, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Music Lounge is a cultural center that is dedicated to inspire you — ‘to reach beyond the boundaries of your world’. Through Music, Art and Dance we set alight that passion for creativity and enlightenment that has enriched history and impacted every culture on earth.

Through the avenues of Music, Art and Dance we set alight the eternal flame of passion for creativity and enlightenment that has enriched history and brought us to this age of sophistication and well being. It is the youth of today that will create and shape the culture of tomorrow.

With our team of international educators and life coaches we endeavour to cultivate that extraordinarily unique purpose through the development of self-confidence, discipline and propel the creative energy in you, all the while equipping you with an internationally recognized certification from the Trinity College of London.