Top Tours and Travel Experiences Nairobi City Tour and 2022 Kenya Safari Vacation Packages, Tourism in Africa with Tour Operator Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Tourism recovery journey has already begun since 2021; the industry anticipates recovering fully by 2023 and year 2022 is the main journey to recovery. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is on this journey to recovery to bring back travelers to Kenya who enjoy the best destination and safari travel experiences.

Nairobi City Tours and Nairobi National Park Tours

Travelers who want to visit attractions in Nairobi and environs and sleep in Nairobi City. They can easily be purchased online through https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/nairobi-tours/. Payments may be done by Credit cards or paypal.

List of Tours and Attractions in Nairobi, Places to go and Things to Do

Nairobi City Tour

Evening Dinner and Show

Nairobi National Park Morning 6am with Minivan

Nairobi National Park Afternoon 1.30pm with minivan

Nairobi National Park morning 6am with 4×4 wheels Drive

Nairobi National Park with Giraffe Center in 4×4 wheel drive

Giraffe Center only

Kenya Transit Day

Karen Blixen and Giraffe Center

Nairobi Animal Orphanage and giraffe center

Full Day Tour at 6am

Full Day Tour at 10am

Animal Orphanage, Giraffe center, Lunch and Bomas of Kenya

Lake Naivasha Day Trip

Amboseli Day Trip from Nairobi in 4×4 wheel drives

Amboseli Day Trip in minivans cheaper option

Lake Nakuru Day Tripin minivan

Lake nakuru day trip in 4×4 wheel drive

Various Options for Nairobi National Park

Luxury Travel Safaris by Air Travel

The following travel packages are suitable for people who want superior, deluxe or luxury accommodation and reaching their destination fast by flying through local flights. Include are local flights, park fees, accommodation, game drives and balloon rides where applicable. If one books these safaris the airport transfers in Nairobi are free of charge.

Serena Safari Amboseli and Masai Mara 7 Days

Base Camp Luxury 5 Days

Mara 3 Days with Baloon Ride

Kempinski Safari 7 Days

Serena Masai Mara 3 Days

Mara Intrepids 3 days Luxury

Kenya and Zanzibar 7 Days

Governors Camp Safari

Finch Hattons Safari (Tsavo West National Park) 4 Days

Single / Solo travel packages

Kenya Safaris By Road

Travelers wanting to see more of Kenya by going by road through the scenic serene environments. Distances vary from location or the attractions or national parks. Accommodation is of mid budget to luxury.

Safari 6 Days to Amboseli, Nakuru and Masai Mara

Safari 4 Days to Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara

Safari Twiga 9 Days

Mount Kenya and Masai Mara 9 Days Luxury Option

Safari 10 Days various parks

Aberdares National Park 2 days

Amboseli National Park 2 days

Safari Rally in Kenya

In June 2022, Kenya will again host the World Rally Championships in Naivasha. With the lessons learnt in 2021, Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya advices travelers to book early for accommodation and transport – where they can assist for the fans and spectators. If possible travel to Naivasha some 2 or 3 days before event and leave after 2 or more days. Travelers can book safaris before or after to other destinations after Naivasha such as Masai Mara National Reserve, Lake Nakuru, Lake Bogoria and Mount Kenya region through the Aberdare Forest to enjoy more of Kenya. For dates and more information https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/kenya/169-safari-rally-kenya

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, instagram, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.. Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor

