Web Werks Acquires Standalone Facility For Its Bengaluru Data Center

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Data center company Web Werks has announced the acquisition of an industrial building which will be converted for its first data center in the prime location of Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is an emerging data center market that has been witnessing a demand for data-driven services, cloud and colocation

The new highly interconnected data center will offer 110,000 square feet of colocation space supported by a significant power capacity of up to 20 MVA of gross power with an expected IT load of up to 10MW of which half of the required power is already onsite. The first phase of delivery is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

The Bengaluru data center will cater to the increasing demand for Enterprise and Edge data centers. The facility will serve as a hub for hosting, colocation, cloud on-ramp, storage and network needs of businesses in the Southern India region, while also serving as a disaster recovery facility for enterprises across the world. “The addition of this data center is part of our national expansion and we are extremely happy and grateful to the Government of Karnataka for their support,” said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centers.

Web Werks, which entered into a joint venture with Iron Mountain Data Centers early 2021, focuses on strengthening the carrier, cloud, and content-neutral interconnection ecosystem so that customers can harness the platform for their growth. ‘’We are very pleased with the announcement of this new facility that enhances our ambitions to grow a strong presence in the Indian data center market through the Joint Venture we have with Web Werks,” said Michael Goh, VP & GM, APAC Iron Mountain Data Centers.

