Doree Initiates 3D Embroidery Services

Doree has come upon with an announcement that their new business model is 3D embroidery services. As a leading embroidery company in Australia, Doree has already registered its trademark in embroidery business and playing successive role in the market since their arrival 1934. Now with moving deeper into the concept and merging with latest technology, Doree is now providing customized 3D or puff or raised embroidery services.

What is 3D Embroidery or Raised Embroidery?

3D embroidery is a apparel decorating method which is similar to normal embroidery. In 3D embroidery, your design is set up within a special file format called a DST file. This 3D embroidery shows your design slightly upper in the form of 3 dimension rather than flat embroidery.

Difference Between Flat Embroidery & 3D Embroidery

Flat or 2D Embroidery

As said earlier, Flat embroidery is also called as 2D embroidery which is a traditional method where the decorative stitch is applied directly to the cap fabric creating a flat design. This type can be utilized for most complex & detailed design without hurting the details of the design.

3D Embroidery

In 3D embroidery which is also called as 3D puff embroidery is a method in which foam is inserted to the embroidery stitch to step-up the surface of your design providing three dimensional view to your apparel. Moreover, 3D embroidery is a best way as it has the ability to stand out the cap.

flat is a traditional method where as 3D embroidery is a latest innovation in the embroidery industry.

