Ankle Boots Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022-2029

The growing popularity of several fashion brands have aided in the growth of the ankle boots market. Major vendors in the ankle boots market are competing on the basis of durability, price, design innovations and the overall quality of raw materials used. In addition, vendors are concentrating on endorsing online retail as the majorly preferred distribution channel. The modern ankle boots are mostly made of synthetic and genuine leather, however, ankle

boots made up of authentic leather carries a higher price tag.

Demand for ankle boots remain constant as manufacturers are looking forward to successfully attracting individuals by launching more stylish ankle boots. Manufacturers are coming up with a special range of ankle boots that have combined features and are made of premium quality materials. Factors as such are expected to remain crucial in forwarding the ankle boots market during the forecast period.

Ankle Boots Market Dynamics

Requirements for fancy, trendy and comfortable ankle boots is chiefly increasing the demand for global ankle boots market. In addition to this, ankle boots are easily available through online retailers and shopping websites, which can be accessible from any place. Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boost the growth of ankle boots market during the forecast period.

Ankle Boots Market Segmentation

The ankle boots market can be segmented on the basis of product type, user, shoe size, material and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the ankle boots market can be segmented as:

Kitten Heel

Wedge Heel

Block Heel

Flat

Lace Ups

Buckle

Straps

Tassel

Others

On the basis of user, the ankle boots market can be segmented as:

Men

Women

On the basis of shoe size, the ankle boots market can be segmented as:

< 6 inches

9 – 10 inches

10 – 11 inches

> 11 inches

On the basis of material, the ankle boots market can be segmented as:

Leather

Textiles Cotton Nylon Wool

Synthetic Leather

Rubber

Foam

On the basis of sales channel, the ankle boots market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Footwear Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Third Party Company Website

Others

Ankle Boots Market Regional Overview

The North American region is expected to show high market attractiveness index and can be considered to be the most lucrative market. This region is expected to have a command over the ankle boots market in terms of revenue share and will grow at a comparatively high growth rate compared to other regions. Europe is expected to show similar growth rate for the ankle boots market during the forecast period, yet it will have a low market share by revenue when compared to North America. The major driving factor for the growth of ankle boots market is growing disposable income and people opting for premium ankle boots by preeminent fashion houses such as Gucci, Prada and Dior. The Asia Pacific region will show a lethargic growth rate as compared to North America and Europe throughout the forecast period.

Ankle Boots Market Key Players

The ankle boots market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable ankle boots, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the ankle boots market are: AeroGroup International Inc., Jeffrey Campbell LLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Burberry Group PLC, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Timberland LLC, Calvin Klein Inc., C. & J. Clark International Ltd, Dr. Martens, Franco Sarto and R.M Williams.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ankle boots market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the ankle boots toasters market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as product type, user, shoe size, material, sales channel and region.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

