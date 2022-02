Global Swine Feed Market To Register 55% Growth In Value Share During 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

Fact.MR’s recently published report projects that the global swine feed market will reach a valuation in excess of US$ 160,100 Mn by the end of 2022. Swine feed is considered to be a potent source of nutrients that are essential for proper growth of pigs. Swine feed consist of healthy additives that greatly enhances food quality.

Over the recent years, demand for swine feed has increased to a notable extent since a majority of pig farms are now focused on supplying high-quality feed to pigs. In modern pig farms, a large portion of investment is dedicated to procurement of high-grade swine feed in order to ensure healthy breeding and greater meat production.

Manufacturers of animal feeds are concentrating on adding highly nutritious feed extracts and additives to their products for making them more easily digestible. Emulsifier, antioxidant, antimicrobials and enzymes are some of the important feed essences that are usually added to pig diet.

Highlights from the Report Include:

Among regions, demand for swine feed is relatively high in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region and the trend is likely to continue throughout the projection period. The market in the region is expected to soar at a steady pace during 2017 to 2022. This is primarily attributed to existence of a massive pork meat industry in China. In addition, China is among the leading countries in the world that account for highest pork production and consumption. North America and Europe are also expected to account for significant share of the global market for swine feed during the forecast period.

On the basis of diet type, the starter diets segment is expected to retain its top position over 2022. The segment currently commands for close to 26% revenue share of the global market. The starter diest segment is projected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 42,700 Mn by end of the projection period.

On the basis of feed ingredients, the wheat segment is expected to hold the top position over 2022. This segment presently account for around 22% market share in terms of revenue and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 36,300 Mn by 2022-end.

On the basis feed additives, the vitamin segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the segment currently represent close to 26% market share and expected to exhibit a sound growth over 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Diet Type Prestarter Diets

Starter Diets

Grower Diets

Finisher Diets

Other Diets Type Feed Ingredients Wheat

Corn

Barley

Soyabean Meal

Rapeseed Meal

Sunseed Meal

Others Feed Ingredientsa

Competition Tracking

BENEO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC. Alltech Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kent Nutrition Group Inc. are the leading market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report.

Some of the key companies functioning in the global swine feed market include

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Cargill Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Ridley Corporation Limited

Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

BENEO GmbH

