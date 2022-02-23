Whiz Consulting Provides Online Bookkeeping Services For Small Businesses 

Dallas, United states, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a well-known accounting and bookkeeping firm serving small, medium, and large-scale firms worldwide. They recently introduced updated online bookkeeping services for small businesses. “Bookkeeping is essential for every company, irrespective of its operating scale. However, the small-scale firms struggle to manage it, despite the low volume of transactions. The experience and expertise gathered over the decades have allowed us to curate special small business bookkeeping services. Our services aim at addressing their grievances and making the process smooth and hassle-free,” said the executive at Whiz Consulting.

Small businesses usually operate lower due to limited resources and reach. Scarce resources pose challenging, and complicated situations wherein they need to make tricky decisions. Bookkeeping may seem simple but postponing it, not keeping records straight, and human errors can make it complex and unworthy. Many small business owners think they can handle their books themselves. But, when the responsibilities rise, they find themselves helpless. Managing an in-house bookkeeper can be costly, considering their selection, training, maintenance, infrastructure requirements, etc. In such cases, outsourcing becomes a feasible yet practical alternative to save money, time, and space and access professional experts. “We aim at solving small business problems and let them focus on their core operations for a seamless growth,” said the accountants at Whiz Consulting.

Small firms usually think that professional help will cost them more, and that is why they hire novices who may or may not handle the activity efficiently. They fail to realize that such bookkeepers may cost them double because of the potential errors and mistakes they can commit. Preventing such problems requires a thorough analysis in finding the root cause. If scarcity of time, money, expertise and constant struggle with bookkeeping are some issues, then online bookkeeping services for small businesses can be an effective solution.

Online bookkeeping services serve various purposes and benefits for small businesses. It frees up their tied resources and allows them to focus on increasing productivity. The updated version of online bookkeeping services for small businesses by Whiz Consulting include:

Specialized and customized reporting:

It is essential to thoroughly understand customers’ needs and requirements to serve the best air. They offer the following personalized reports:

Client or product revenue-wise reports

Progress analysis of a specific project or event

Analyzing the cost and performance of different branches and departments

Understanding business’ safety margin with the break-even analysis

Multiple range plans:

Every business has different budgets and affordability points. Keeping in mind these points, they offer three plans: Startup, growing, and established, each with various bookkeeping services.

The startup plan provides basic bookkeeping facilities- accounts receivable, payable, payroll, inventory, reconciliation, financial statements, etc.

The growth plan includes CFO advisory, budgeting, ratios, and tax planning.

The established program offers a full-time dedicated bookkeeper, an expert CPA, strategic advisor, etc.

Thus, these plans fulfill the varied needs of different customers.

Diverse industries:

“One of our specialties is the wide range of expertise available through our highly qualified and experienced staff. Their experience spreads across diverse industries, enabling us to serve all of them well,” said the executive at Whiz Consulting. They offer online bookkeeping services for small businesses in the following industries:

Real estate

Legal

Media/ Marketing

Healthcare

E-commerce

Hospitality

They offer scalability and backup if the workload increases more than expected. They use the latest accounting software, including Gusto, Bill, Xero, Quickbooks, Freshbooks, etc.

About Whiz Consulting:

Whiz Consulting is a premium virtual accounting and bookkeeping firm serving diverse industries globally. Their services include bookkeeping, accounts receivable, payable, inventory, reconciliation, ratio analysis, financial reporting, KPI report, advisory, CFO, and many more. They employ highly qualified and professional staff with decades of experience and expertise. With proficiency in the latest accounting software and compliance regulations, they ensure their customers do not lag and stay ahead of their rivals. They help streamline the services to save time, money, and essential resources. Also, with their help, firms can get an accurate picture of their financial performance and position in the market.