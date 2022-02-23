Rome, Italy, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group is pleased to invite you to its event solely focused on Dementia and Alzheimer’s “International Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Conference” (Dementia 2022) taking place at Rome, Italy during June 15-16, 2022.

The worldwide Dementia summit will be focused on the theme “Explicating Advancements to Combat the Silent Epidemic of Dementia and Alzheimer.”

This Global Dementia Conference is tailored to fulfil the needs of both eminent professionals and those just starting out in their professions. Dementia 2022 will serve as a major introduction to latest results and research in the field of Dementia and Alzheimer’s. It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to engage in international networking and interact with world-class specialists. This worldwide Alzheimer’s summit will unite researchers, scientists, academicians, caregivers, healthcare professionals and neurology experts from all around the globe to have discussion on the latest trends and innovations in the field of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The Dementia congress strives to improve the coordination and delivery of care for those suffering from neurocognitive and brain ageing problems whilst discussing practical ideas for improving neurological disorders patients’ quality of life.

Contact Email: dementia@magnusscigroup.com

Phone: 1 (702) 988 2320

Whatsapp: +1 (540) 709-1879

Dates: June 15-16, 2022

Venue: Wyndham Rome Midas Via Raffaello, Via Raffaello Sardiello, 22, 00165 Rome, Italy.

Website: https://alzheimers.magnusconferences.com/

