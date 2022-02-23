Business World Awards State Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd as Best Insurance Broker Brand, Malaysia

STATE INSURANCE BROKERS

Malaysia, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — For over four decades, State Insurance Brokers has earned its position as one of the most prominent independent insurance brokers and consultants in Malaysia. Established in 1973, State holds Insurance and Takaful broker licenses from Bank Negara Malaysia. Whether our clients are private individuals or large corporations, we offer a comprehensive range of professional Insurance Brokering services and independent advice on a wide variety of insurance solutions for diverse businesses, and personal needs. It was in the early 1990s that a new team, led by Mr. Ong Jin Teck, took the company to exponential growth. State transformed from a small functional brokering outfit to the highly profitable company it is today. It strives to stay ahead as one of the frontrunners in the insurance broking industry nationwide. While State has grown to accommodate the needs of our expanding business portfolio, we continue to maintain our fundamental values; providing personal and attentive services to small medium enterprises and specialized industries.

The state is committed to continue investing in innovations as well as adopting and adapting to new creative ideas and technological advancements that make conducting businesses easier across the board. While we are changing, we remain steadfast to our ideals of delivering our best, being honest, and conducting ourselves and our insurance brokering business ethically. We remain committed to mutual respect, trust and integrity amongst us and to the people we work with. State is a dynamic organization that ventures into technology to empower our clients and team.State firmly believes that the old school basic customer service should co-exist with the latest mobile-ready technology.From where we have started, and with a commitment to people, State values a culture dedicated to serving its customers’ needs in an effort to protect their valuable assets and to assist them in making prudent personal or business decisions.

OUR VISION

The state strives to be recognized as the preferred broker offering our valued customers innovative insurance solutions and professional broking services.

OUR MISSION

Our mission is to help our clients strengthen their business by forging valuable partnerships with them. To maintain a good business relationship with the insurers. To serve our clients with integrity, respect whilst keeping a clear line of transparent communication. To deliver excellent customer service with specialized, industry-specific knowledge to our clients. To continuously invest in our employees through training, education, empowerment, and career opportunities. To grow a reliable, dynamic, and innovative company with a resilient commitment to our clients, employees, and insurers.

www.state.com.my