New year, new look and new name for busy UK business rescuers

Posted on 2022-02-23

DARLINGTON, UK, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — 2022 has only just arrived but BusinessRescueExpert have done some early spring cleaning!

 

The successful, independent Darlington-based insolvency practice had been trading as Robson Scott Associates for over 16 years but have now formally changed their brand name and trading style to BusinessRescueExpert.

 

Their website – www.businessrescueexpert.co.uk – is already one of the most visited business insolvency advice websites in the country but this week they finally unveiled their vibrant new banners and livery outside their striking Duke Street headquarters.

 

The company’s bright new look complements the wider changes made to the area to attract more visitors to the many other independent businesses, restaurants and bars that trade on Duke Street and nearby.

 

Eamonn Wall, managing director of BusinessRescueExpert, said: “We’ve been operating since 2005 and we’ve grown to become one of the most prolific and respected independent corporate recovery practices in the country, all from our Darlington offices. 

 

“We’re one of the top 30 insolvency businesses in the UK by volume of formal appointments and we’re proud to be the largest independent practice based solely within the North East.

 

“One of the reasons we’ve become well known is for our quality client services – combining modern and intuitive work processes with one to one client interaction which allows us to offer quick, efficient and both technically and commercially strong advice to businesses all over the UK.

 

“The previous two years have been tough for a lot of sectors, especially hospitality and retail, and with the end of the furlough scheme, bounce back loan repayments mounting up, and all Covid-19 support measures ending in March it might get worse before it gets better for many businesses. 

 

“We want them to know that there’s somebody that can listen and help, with the ideal balance of knowledge, experience and empathy, available to them whenever they need us.”

 

BusinessRescueExpert offers a free initial consultation to any business owner or director on how to help their business if it’s fallen into financial difficulty or if there’s no viable way forward, how to close it with a minimum of fuss and stress. 

 

Visit BusinessRescueExpert.co.uk; email ask@businessrescueexpert.co.uk or call them on 0333 9398040.

 

