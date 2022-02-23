Better organise your environmental scanning data with STEEP (+L)

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Environmental scanning is about gathering relevant data to identify external and internal opportunities and threats to an organisation. It is a necessary component of strategic planning as it provides information on factors that will affect an organisation in its future. All the gathering of information in an environmental scan means nothing if it can’t be easily sorted and understood by stakeholders. In their latest article, the Panorama subject matter experts have dug into the importance of environmental scanning and how a STEEP (+L) frameworks helps categorise it.

An environmental scan starts with research, reading and gathering information from multiple business stakeholders. Once this stage has been completed, the information needs to be easily digestible for all who might use it. The STEEP (+L) framework is an effective way to do this. It organises information into social, technological, economic, environmental, political and legal (regulatory) areas.

While STEEP (+L) is effective, it doesn’t cover everything. Organisations should also look at secondary factors including trends, competition, customers and labour supply. Ultimately, it’s important to remember that every organisation will encounter unique issues. It is therefore vital to make an environmental scan relevant and personal to the organisation it serves.

“STEEP provides a framework for analysing the external factors that affect your business, which is a vital step towards organisational success,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “Environmental scanning is the key to being able to respond quickly and easily – and often proactively — to workforce challenges rather than reacting impulsively.”

STEEP (+L) predominately examines external factors. A comprehensive environmental scan will go beyond this and gather information internally. It’s not just about business issues, either. Environmental scanning should also consider an organisation’s workforce profiles.

You can read the Panorama experts’ article about environmental scanning on the Panorama WFP blog: https://hubs.ly/Q013HdhZ0

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything they create. In the last 7 years, their focus has been on the Acorn learning management system (LMS) which has maintained a 100% retention rate in that time. Panorama is a new workforce planning tool that Pursuit will be releasing in 2022 designed to help organisations better plan, develop and maintain their workforces.