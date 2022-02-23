London, UK, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — The great thing about Facebook is that it’s an economical way to connect to your customers, reach more of your target market, and boost brand awareness and sales performance. The downside is that as many brands utilise this platform, the competition to grab your audience’s attention is quite tough. So what you should do to improve your chances of Facebook advertising success this year? From being clear with what you offer to hiring an expert in white label Facebook marketing, here are seven tips to help you out.

Be clear with what you’re promoting. There could be different reasons why you’re running a Facebook ad. Launching a new product? Adding a shop page on your website? Boosting your Facebook Likes? The first step towards succeeding with Facebook advertising is knowing your objectives in the first place.

Set up multi-product advertisements. Especially if you’re an e-commerce business, you’d want to make the most of every ad campaign you’re rolling out. One way to do so is to set up multi-product advertisements (e.g. Carousel, collections, slideshows, video ad featuring more than one product or service). With this, you’re giving your audience the chance to get attracted to and buy one (or more than one!) product.

Identify your audience and tailor your message for them. Ask any White label Facebook ads expert and they’ll tell you one thing: Knowing your audience is the key to advertising success. Segmentise them and create different offers and ads for each one of your audience segments.

Don’t forget to go mobile. Did you know that a whopping 94% of Facebook’s ad revenues are generated by mobile ads? It only makes sense because the majority of the population browse through Facebook on mobile. This is why you have to make sure that you have mobile ad placements (including Messenger and Instagram ads). Your landing pages should also be optimised for mobile.

Keep track of your conversions. Facebook Pixel lets you track actions that people take on your website. Technically speaking, it’s a group of dots forming lines of codes, which you copy and add to your site. This helps you know what the audience coming from Facebook is doing on your site (Do they purchase, complete registration, or view content).

Never forget about your website content. Content marketing is a tried-and-tested way of nurturing audiences from various stages of the customer journey. Your content (e.g. Articles) is also what the people will browse through once they click on a Facebook ad and get directed to your website. Creating valuable content will help boost your image, which will make your brand more convincing to buyers.

Enlist help from a professional in Facebook advertising. This field has many ins and outs. And one blog post isn’t enough to cover the many tricks that will help you ace your ad campaigns. The solution is to get help from an ad and marketing agency that will tailor — and implement — a strategy just for your business.

Get Help From An Expert In White Label Facebook Marketing

