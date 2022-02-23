5 Mistakes Brands Do That Burn Their Facebook Advertising Budget

London, UK, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Facebook is long considered as one of the most cost-effective platforms for advertising your business. But if you ask a Facebook advertising agency, if you don’t follow the right strategies, you’ll end up spending more than you should. And without further ado, here are five mistakes that you shouldn’t do — otherwise, you’ll be burning your Facebook advertising budget.

Not knowing your campaign objective. When running an ad campaign, you have to offer a clear value proposition to convince people to check out your offering. And for you to do this, you also have to be clear with your objective. Are you advertising to drive traffic to a particular landing page (e.g., your e-commerce page)? If so, you have to create your plan and tick off the right campaign objectives on Facebook’s ad campaign platform.

Not targeting the right audience. Especially when you’re working with an advertising agency Facebook, you have to know and define who your target market is. Do you want to advertise your new product to first-time moms? Or are you trying to drive traffic from millennials to your newly redesigned website? The great thing about Facebook is that it lets be specific about your target audience (in terms of location, age, hobbies) — and it’s one thing that you should leverage. Even if you run a great campaign but it’s not for your target market, your allocated budget won’t help yield any satisfying results.

Not choosing the right type of Facebook ads. From single photos and videos to carousels, slideshows, and collections, Facebook offers you many options as to how you want to present your product or service. Placement is also critical — your ad can be shown on desktop, mobile, or right-hand sidebar. It can also be cross-promoted on Instagram. The choice of the right ad type and placement depends on your objective. And, don’t forget, that no matter which option/s you choose, you should get creative with your material in the first place. Use high-quality images and videos, write compelling text, and accompany your posts with a caption that contains appropriate links and call-to-actions.

Not monitoring your campaign and adjusting accordingly. Testing is important when running an ad campaign on Facebook. But running too many ads at the same time will let you end up spending too much. So it’s not just about the frequency — you have to be keen at monitoring which campaigns work and which aren’t. Based on your analysis, you also have to modify accordingly. Most importantly, keep in mind that it doesn’t just end with meeting your target key performance indicators. Always ask yourself: What’s next for my leads? For instance, once you’ve successfully enticed them to visit your e-commerce site, you should make sure that that your portal is also designed to lead them into buying a product from you. In other words, you have to know how to nurture your leads. This is one way you can optimise your budget.

Not getting help from an ad agency. From reducing training and overhead costs to tapping into their professional expertise, there are many benefits to hiring an advertising agency specialising in Facebook ads. They have the right resources — and enough experience — to work around your budget and help you achieve your desired results.

Hire The Right Facebook Advertising Agency For You

Lead Guru is a UK-based agency that will help you take your Facebook ad campaigns to a higher notch — without burning your budget. Their services are offered by a team of experienced ad account managers and content creative experts.

To learn more about the result-oriented advertising agency Facebook, visit https://www.leadguru.co.uk. To schedule a free consultation, reach out to them at support@leadguru.co.uk.