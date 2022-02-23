Purify and Cleanse Your Skin with Teami’s pH Balancing, Gentle Superfood Liquid Cleanser!

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — With every passing year, people everywhere are getting more conscious and concerned about their skin. However, even when there is a steady in the use of skincare products, many people leave out the most basic and essential step of any skincare routine- cleansing. If you are one of them who does a quick swipe of the face with a wipe or moves on to the second step of your skincare routine after splashing some water on, it’s high time you take your cleansing seriously.

Your skin is exposed to many external aggressors and pollutants every day. By the end of the day, your face may have formed a layer of dirt, excess oil, dead skin cells and other pollutants that can all contribute to various skin issues. Taking your time to cleanse your face is the best way to keep your skin clean and fresh after a long day.

“Skipping out on a good cleansing routine must be considered a sin when it comes to skincare,” says Vanessa Douglas, President and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, Teami’s exclusive distributor across the UAE. “If you make it a habit to remove your makeup and thoroughly wash your face with a gentle foaming face wash, you will start seeing visible improvements to your skin health over the days.”

Cleansing is beneficial in many ways. Not only does it effectively remove dirt and pollution from your face, but also protects your skin from acne outbreaks, signs of ageing and dryness. When you properly cleanse your face, it removes clogged pores on the surface of the skin and improves the absorption of other products you apply as part of your routine.

When it comes to choosing the right cleanser for your skin type, you can always rely on Superfood Cleanser from the region’s most beloved brand Teami Blends. This gentle face cleanser is rich in antioxidants and infused with beauty-boosting ingredients such as matcha, turmeric, apple and sea kelp, which will cleanse, nourish and hydrate your skin perfectly. The cleanser is pH balanced- which helps cleanse your face without stripping off the natural oils and minerals- leaving your skin soft, supple and receptive for the next steps in your skincare routine.

“What makes Teami Superfood Cleanser stand apart from other cleaners in the market is that it is gentle and doesn’t leave a film of residue on the skin like many other face washes,” continues Vanessa. “Superfood cleanser is also antiseptic and exfoliating and is effective for all skin types.”

Even if a proper cleansing routine was not part of your skincare regime, it’s not too late to start. As there are hundreds of different facial cleansers available in the market based on skin types, issues and ingredients, it is easy to get overwhelmed over which product to choose. If you are new to deep cleansing or if you are looking to switch your existing product with a vegan, non-GMO and non-alcoholic product, Teami Superfood Cleanser is the way to go. All products from the brand including the Superfood Cleanser are now available for purchase on the Teami Blends UAE website.