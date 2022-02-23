Rising Demand for Convenience Food in China to Propel Demand for Frozen Meat – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Frozen Meat Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Frozen Meat.

The global frozen meat market analysed by Fact.MR estimates that the market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5% in 2021 to total 8,284,722 MT. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that frozen meat products hold 32.5% share in the global frozen food market, and are expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 6.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 61.5 Bn by 2031.

Frozen Meat Market Size in 2021 US$ 32.8 Bn Market Forecasted Value for 2031 US$ 61.5 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6.5% CAGR Market Share of India in South Asia Region 59%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Frozen Meat market.

Main Segments Covered in Frozen Meat Industry Research By Product Type Beef Pork Poultry Meat Sheep Meat

By Nature Organic Frozen Meat Conventional Frozen Meat

By End Use Application Food Processing Industry Food Service Industry Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Stores Others



Competition Landscape Frozen meat suppliers are taking strategic steps towards broadening their distribution networks to reach new markets. For example, BRF S.A. has a well-established distribution network that can deliver frozen food products to practically any part of Brazil. In addition, BRF exports its products to over 140 countries and has its own distribution networks, through which, it distributes directly to local food processors and wholesalers. Key Takeaways from Market Study The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 83% of the North American market share in 2021, supported by growing demand for ready-to-eat food items.

China is estimated to account for 46.6% of the East Asian frozen meat market share, supported by heightened manufacturing capabilities.

Thailand is one of the prominent countries in the South Asian regions with a market share of 11.9%, due to high number of trading partners and growing export demand.

Conventional frozen meat reflects approximately 90.2% market share in 2021; however, the organic type is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to rising environmental concerns.

Frozen meat sales are estimated to account for a CAGR of nearly 6.5% through 2031 on the back of its wide range of end-use applications in the food processing industry, food service industry, and retail sector. “The market is driven by convenience, upgraded storage qualities, ease of use, and longer shelf-life properties of frozen meat. Frozen meat is a good source of protein and other vital nutrients, and technical improvements such as IQF technologies have improved its efficiency to a great extent,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

