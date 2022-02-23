Why you should not miss Dubai Expo?

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai, the ultramodern cosmopolitan city, is on practically everyone’s vacation bucket list. Dubai has something for everyone, from the futuristic skyline to man-made islands. After the pandemic, Dubai has hosted Expo 2020, the world’s largest show. So, if you’re planning to visit Dubai on your Dubai tours, don’t forget to look into Expo 2020!

What is Expo 2020?

Expo 2020 has been delayed by a year due to the pandemic, but it has brought 192 countries from all over the world to showcase their technological advancements, solutions to global challenges, cultural displays, and more! The exhibition will run from October 1st, 2021, to March 31st, 2022. The event revolves around the themes of mobility, sustainability, and opportunity and takes place over a 438-hectare landscape in Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Expo 2020 will show you what humanity can achieve when we work together, and you will be inspired by the magnificent architecture, cutting-edge technology, and amazing energy of live performances. Yes, children under the age of 18 are admitted for free! However, there are a number of other reasons why you should obtain an access permit at the time of booking your Dubai tour packages!

Highlights:

A once-in-a-lifetime event with thousands of experiences that bring people from all over the world together is something you should not miss! Each country pavilion at Expo 2020 will be based on one of the three themes. Immersive cultural experiences, architectural marvels, business prospects, and a chance to unleash your creativity are all available at the pavilions.

– Country Pavilions:

Expo 2020 is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with everything from a visually dazzling SpaceX rocket at the US pavilion to a unique mix of classical and acoustic music at the German pavilion. The Indian pavilion commemorates the country’s 75th anniversary of independence, while the Singapore pavilion shows what a city in harmony with the environment may look like. If you want to see what a temporary biotope looks like, go to the Netherlands pavilion, especially if you have children with you. You won’t get such an exciting deal included in your Dubai holiday packages!

Hurry Up and book your Dubai Tour Packages now.

– Cutting Edge Innovation and Technology:

Expo 2020 Dubai is a sanctuary for anyone interested in technology and innovation. Get a hands-on experience with artificial intelligence by visiting the UK pavilion. Yes, you may add your voice to an AI-generated group statement! Take a ride into the future of air travel at the ultramodern Emirates pavilion, where you can see what commercial flights will be like in 2071! The daily light shows in the French pavilion, as well as the Latvian pavilion’s audio-visual experience with nature, are also incredible. Not to mention that the Republic of Korea pavilion features a changing facade throughout the day.

– Events & Entertainment:

Expo 2020 will take place in a world brimming with entertainment. Watch the multilingual Emirati Al Wasl Opera, which celebrates 1000 years of culture. Enjoy a performance in Al Wasl Plaza’s garden that features lit creatures as well as a variety of native flora and fauna. You’ve probably heard of the Dodo, an extinct bird. You can see the Maldives pavilion’s full-size display and learn about the island’s culture through foot-tapping music and dance performances! At the Polish Table in the pavilion of Poland, you can even interact with people from all cultures.

If you are looking for budget Dubai packages from India, Jas Tours and Travels is one of the most reputed and reliable names in the tourism industry.

– Culinary Experiences:

You may sample flavours from all across the world at Expo 2020! The Sustainability Hub’s plant-based delicacies and Alkebulan’s cuisine made by famous African chefs will delight the foodie in you. Have you ever fantasised about having a robot cook for you? If you answered yes, then your fantasy will come true in the Talabat Kitchen at Expo 2020 Dubai, where the whole kitchen staff is made up of robots! At the Luxembourg pavilion’s Schengen Lounge restaurant, save room for some Luxembourgish fusion cuisine. When two different cultures collide, amazing things happen. At the Japanese pavilion, indulge in a carnival of flavours with a blend of Japanese and Emirati cuisines.

That’s only a taste of the wonderful experiences you’ll have at Expo 2020 Dubai! Before it’s too late, get your tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime global event.