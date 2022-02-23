Global Coffee Bottle Market Is Expected To Increase At A Growth Rate Of ~4.0% by 2032

Market Snapshot

The global coffee bottle market is expected to increase at a growth rate of ~4.0%, during the forecast period. Demand for the coffee bottle is expected to witness sturdy recovery, with an optimistic growth outlook after the pandemic.

The market growth is set to gain substantial sales in the forecast period, owing to astonishing features such as protectiveness against external contamination.

Coffee Bottle Market: An Overview

Coffee is the world’s oldest, popular and extensively consumed beverage. However, an appropriate packaging solution is required to retain the coffee’s quality. Coffee bottles constructed of raw materials like glass and plastic are good at preventing deterioration due to light and other external contamination. The disposable yet highly eco-friendly nature of coffee bottles appears to be the best choice for single-serve coffee solutions.

The availability of coffee bottle in various shape and size have proven to increase the retail sales of a coffee bottle. Coffee bottles made from glass are the most predominant for coffee packaging as they are hygienic, durable, chemically inert, highly recyclable, and offer high protection against external contamination.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of lamination and printing on coffee bottles offers numerous opportunities for manufacturers to fuel their brand in the market. Overall, the global outlook for the coffee bottle market is projected to continue enlightened during the forecast period.

How does the Glass Packaging Solution Supplement the Growth of the Coffee Bottle Market?

The preference of consumers for sustainable, hygienic, and superior products is increasing constantly. Although plastic has made substantial market penetration into some of the glass’s traditional markets but the demand for glass bottles is rising rapidly in the coffee bottle market.

Consumers believe that glass provides a better taste by preserving the taste and aroma of the coffee, which is a vital factor for the growth of the coffee bottle market during the research period.

How Customizability will create an Opportunity for the Growth of the Coffee Bottle Market?

The food & beverage industry is one of the largest industries globally. The steady growth of food & beverage packaging has a direct relationship with the growth of coffee packaging. However, the customizability such as lamination and printing on the coffee bottle is offering offers tremendous opportunities for manufacturers which is likely to propel the market growth of the coffee bottle market.

What are the Key Challenges that Might Restrain Growth of the Coffee Bottle Market?

Nowadays, the tetra pack has become a modern alternative to beverage packaging solutions. Manufacturers in the beverage industry are producing more tetra pack instead of bottles as they are cost-effective and they can be easily shipped. The increasing adoption of tetra packs might restrain the growth of the coffee bottle market.

Competitive Landscape

Global players in the market are

  • TricorBraun
  • Graham Packaging Company
  • Vetropack
  • Stoelzle Glass Group
  • Burch Bottle & Packaging Inc.
  • MJS Packaging
  • Owens-Illinois Inc. and others.

Asian Players manufacturing coffee bottles are

  • Linlang(shanghai) Glass Products Co.Ltd
  • Xuzhou Das Packing Solutions Co.Ltd.
  • Xiamen Yizhou Import&Export Co.Ltd.
  • Abroach Exim Private Limited
  • New Liberty Tableware Co.
  • Mingguang Fuyu Glass Co.Ltd
  • Ajanta Bottle Pvt Ltd and others.

What Strategies are the Key Players Adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Coffee Bottle Market?

The key players are adopting various strategies such as adaption of bottle materials to more sustainable alternatives like paperboard which are more eco-friendly than plastic or metal packagings. Customization and digital label printing are few other strategies that key players are adopting to improve their market share.

Recently, a European company called ESTAL packaging launched 100% customizable glass bottle packaging for its customers.

Why will China Generate High Demand for the Coffee Bottle Market?

It has observed that China is one of the largest countries in the consumption of coffee. China is projected to lead in terms of market share for coffee bottle market and is expected to be have lucrative market growth during the forecast period. Coffee is one of the most favoured beverage in this country and this is likely to create significant demand for the coffee bottle market.

What is the Repercussion of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Coffee Bottle Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has somehow adversely impacted the global coffee bottle market due to the closures of cafes, restaurants, malls, etc. the national and international lockdowns have disrupted both the supply chain and production of coffee bottles in the consumer goods industry.

Due to the pandemic consumers are more concerned about health and hygiene which led to a decrease in the number of consumers going outside which is restraining the growth of the coffee bottle market.

Market Segmentation of the Coffee Bottle Market

  • By material type, the coffee bottle market can be segmented as:

    • Glass
    • Plastic
    • Paperboard
    • Others (Metal)

  • By capacity, the coffee bottle market can be segmented as:

    • Up to 50 ml
    • 51 to 200 ml
    • 201 to 500 ml
    • 501 to 1,000 ml
    • Above 1,000 ml

  • By end-users, the coffee bottle market can be segmented as:

    • Hotels and restaurants
    • Schools and offices
    • Malls and theatres
    • Others (Household)

  • By region, the coffee bottle market can be segmented as:

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • South Asia
    • East Asia
    • The Middle East and Africa

