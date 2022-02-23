Market Snapshot of Die Cutter According to the latest report on die-cutting machine market, the demand for die-cutting machines is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% by the next decade, globally. Moreover, the sales of die-cutter is expected to increase exponentially over the forecasted period, due to high prevalence of sustainable packaging market. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6601

Global Die-Cutter Market: Market Outlook A die-cutter or a die cutting machine is used to cut various shapes of a paper or a card with the use of the die by the process of shearing the webs of low strength material like cloth, rubber, paper, plastic, etc. The shapes and designs can be customized and designed depending upon the selection of the dye. The die-cutter machine enhances its precise and sharp paper or any other material cutting process with the combination of cutting plates and rollers which create pressure on the die and finally push it through the paper. While cutting the paper or a card with neat and precise outlines, the cutting plates are sandwiched between the paper/card and the die and then which can result in a neat, sharp, and specific product. A die-cutter can be used for numerous operational applications like through cutting, perforating, kiss cutting, scoring, and creasing.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Die-Cutter Market? The carbide rotary die-Cutter (NT Die-Cutter) is used to cut contours of different products like paper or non-woven fabrics which are difficult to proceed with the conventional stamping die method with high precision and a high speed. This cutter comprises three-dimensional cutter blades, which are present on the cylindrical outer surface of the die-cutter and an anvil roll. The carbide rotary die-cutter is applied with the cemented carbides and machining technologies which helps in improving the product-life cycle of the die-cutter as compared to the conventional die-cutter. Along with the improvement in the product life cycle, the new carbide rotary die-cutter also provides numerous advantages such as excellent cutting ability, high-speed operation, and high reliability. On the other part, the laser die-cutters are gaining pace, the reason being it does not require any contact with the material and enhances the use of a high-speed laser to cut through the substrate. They are used to cut various materials such as fabric, paper, plastic, rubber, etc. and into various shapes.

How is the Demand for Electric Die-Cutter Increasing as compared to the Manual Die-Cutter? When compared to the manual die-cutter, its functions and operations work on the manual handle which needs to turn or rotate, which then turns the rollers to move the sandwich (cutting plates & the material) through between the rollers. But, if the die-cutter’s handle is reluctant to turn or rotate, it may lead to the improper and imprecise cutting of the cloth, paper, etc. An electric die-cutter works automatically without any manual handling which in turn results in a correct sandwich through the rollers without the occurrence of any error.

What are the Key Challenges that may restrain the Growth of the Die-Cutter Market? The operation of the die-cutter requires technical knowledge about the machine and skills along with the various processes that are involved while cutting the material with the use of a die. The cutting tool has a sharp blade and can prove dangerous if operated without any skill or background knowledge about the machine. The die-cutter needs a new die for each new design, which can be costly to the manufacturer.

Competitive Landscape The following are the global key players such as BOBST

Converting Equipment International (CEI)

KOMORI Corporation

Associated Pacific Machinery Corp.

SOMA

SUN Automation Group

Spartanics

Gyromag

KAMA GmbH

DeltaModTech

Duplo Corporation

Preco Inc.

Rollem International

and Kempsmith Machine Company Inc. Key Asian players manufacturing die-cutter are SBL MACHINERY CO.

LTD.

Hi-Tech Systems PFE Private Limited

K.M. Machines

PGI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Tungsten Co.Ltd.

Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co.

Shanghai Yawa Printing Machinery Co.Ltd.

Shandong Century Machinery Co.Ltd.

Wenxhou Guangya Machinery Co.Ltd.

and HOACO Group.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Die-Cutter Market? The manufacturers involved in the production of the die-cutter are involved in the launching of the new products or machinery while making an addition to their product portfolio and key die-cutter manufacturers are investing in the innovative die-cutters to capture the market. In April 2021, GWP Packaging has announced their investment in a new one million euros investment in new die-cutter and pallet strapping equipment at their Wiltshire Packaging Facility.

In October 2020, Heidelberg Innovation GmbH launched its innovative automated die-cutter, “Mastermatrix 106 CSB” with its innovative die-cutting kit integrated into the digital Prinect Production Workflow. The stand-out point for the new die-cutter is that the data for a job is readily available at the die-cutter machine along the adjustments for the sheet formats are fully automatic, which helps in avoiding manual or human errors.

In October 2020, Rusken Packaging announced their most recent expansion at the Cullman, AL headquarters which includes the addition of two new die-cutter K&L Machines. The first one is a Jumbo Machine, which will enhance their large item capabilities. The second is a K&L die-cutter which has customization in printing & design along with detailed printing and the ability to run at optimal speeds.

Why is the U.S. a Big Market for Die-Cutter Market? The majority of the key players manufacturing die-cutters have their presence in the U.S. which is the key factor driving the growth of the die-cutter market. Also, the changing technologies and the innovations by emphasizing research & development activities are acting as a boon towards the growth of the die-cutter market. The increasing demand for die-cutters from pharmaceutical companies is bolstering the market growth for the die-cutter market.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Die-Cutter Market? The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected the die-cutter market owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the government and the regulatory bodies regarding the limited capacity production of the machines/equipment with the limited working capacity. Unfastening of the stringent rules and regulations while improvement in the pandemic situation is anticipated to uplift the die-cutter market in the coming days.

Key Segments of Die-Cutter Market Covered in the Report Based on machine type, the die-cutter market has been segmented as Manual Semi-automatic Automatic

Based on the application, the die-cutter market has been segmented as Die-cutting/Through cutting Perforating Scoring Creasing Slitting

Based on the end use, the die-cutter market has been segmented as Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Textiles Automobile Industrial & Manufacturing Others (Construction, etc.)

Based on the region, the die-cutter market has been segmented as North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



