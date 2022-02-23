Market Snapshot Newly released data from direct thermal linerless labels market analysis shows that global demand for thermal labels market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2021-2031. In terms of growth, the direct thermal linerless labels market is projected to witness a prominent sales growth rate by 2031, owning to the increasing demand for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and the thriving E-Commerce sales. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6603

Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market: Market Outlook The world is switching over towards environment-friendly and biodegradable packaging solutions, and the trend towards flexible packaging and labelling is proliferating. Direct thermal linerless labels are considered the most economical and sustainable packaging solution. The direct thermal linerless labels are simple and pressure-sensitive labels without liner. They are adhesive stickers made with a special realizing coating used to the face of the label, which helps to protect a roll without the adhesive stick to the label. These release coating on the label surface creates barrier protection against the UV rays, chemicals, light, moisture, abrasion, and other harmful environmental conditions. These labels are the more innovative, better, and greener solution by reducing the waste creates a favourable environmental impact. By eliminating the liners, the customer gets more labels per roll, requires fewer roll changes, and reduces the time to remove and dispose of the liners. Thus, the technological advancement for direct thermal linerless labels with solid self-adhesive, fast and clear printing creates a substantial demand.

What Are the Key Market Drivers Impacting the Growth of Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market? The direct thermal linerless labels are eco-friendly packaging due to less waste disposal translates into lower carbon emission and supports the lower carbon footprint. It reduces solid waste dumping by eliminating silicone dumping in the landfills and sustaining the “Green” zero waste initiative. As the linerless labels do not comprise a liner at the back, it reduces industrial waste disposal, reduces the disposal cost, and increases productivity and safety at the workplace by removing the hazard of slippery silicone-based liners. The direct thermal linerless labels positively impact the business operations by reducing the material cost, labour, and transportation saving, reducing the freight cost, reducing the storage space, and increasing operational efficiency. Thus the cost-effective, sustainable, convenient direct thermal linerless labels could generate considerable growth.

What is the Key Trend Increasing Sales of Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market? Increase in e-commerce business strongly driven by increase online shopping trend of consumers. The e-commerce packaging requires consignor and consignee details with the tracking system to safeguard the product during shipping. The direct thermal linerless labels are barcode readable, scratch proof, waterproof, and the release coating creates barrier protection against harmful environmental factors. As the direct thermal linerless labels are convenient, easy to use, and effective packaging, it is beneficial in e-commerce packaging. The rising supermarkets and hypermarkets create substantial demand for the direct thermal linerless labels while packaging the products containing the product’s information, manufacturing date, expiry date, and price tags. Even it is also helpful for inventory management for tagging the details of the products. Hence, the demand for direct thermal linerless labels could augment the market growth.

How will the Constantly Evolving Flexo Printing Technology Create Opportunity for Direct Thermal Linerless Labels? The direct thermal linerless labels, with their excellent resolution for barcode scanning and readability saving in waste disposal, greater operation efficiencies, create growth opportunities. By use of flexographic printing technology, the direct thermal linerless labels could expect high demand. Flexo printing is the preferred process for direct thermal linerless label printing due to its vibrant specialties like higher production speed, excellent print quality, and quick job change-over. Flexo printing is a fast process due to the inks used are fast-drying water-based paints, not oil-based. Additionally, flexographic printing is the most cost-effective, versatile, and efficient printing used on direct thermal linerless labels applied to cardboard boxes, packets, envelopes, price tags, product details, and consignor and consignee details during transportation. Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6603

Competitive Landscape Key players such as UPM Raflatac Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Reflex Labels Ltd.

DYKAM A.C.A. LTD

HERMA GmbH and others are actively involved in direct thermal linerless labels market for different applications. Key Asian players such as Yupo Corporation

Bostik (Shanghai) Management Co.Ltd.

Skanem Bangkok Co. Ltd.

Teraoka Seiko Co.Ltd.

Shenzhen Likexin Industrial Co.Ltd. and others are actively involved in direct thermal linerless labels market for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market? The manufacturers involved in manufacturing direct thermal linerless labels adopt various strategies such as innovation and product launch to serve the increasing demand for the direct thermal linerless labels market. In January 2021, UPM Raflatac Inc. developed Linerless Opticut technology for each direct thermal linerless labels end use such as logistics, retailing, takeaway restaurants, etc. It provides excellent adhesives on the package and minimizes service time.

Why is India a Big Market for the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market? The direct thermal linerless labels are witnessing a growing preference in India due to the gradual shift of the manufacturers from conventional labels due to the saving in cost and increasing productivity. Many companies print the valuable information on the labels, which is helpful to the consumers for selection of the product could boost the sales of direct thermal linerless labels. With the rising technological advancement in the printing technology in India, such as flexographic printing, screen printing, offset printing, digital printing, the direct thermal lineless labels expect substantial growth. Due to the rising trend of e-commerce and digitalization the online purchasing is grown extensively in India. Therefore, the direct thermal liners labels played a magnificent role in fast, secure, safe, easy, and convenient packaging delivery to the consumers.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market? The direct thermal linerless labels are gaining importance in e-commerce and retail packaging due to their material reduction attribute. During the Covid-19, online shopping and e-commerce trade have shown remarkable growth due to travel restrictions. Therefore, the package and parcel delivery industry considered it the best option to label the product with the tracking system. Thus, the RFID technology is being used for authentication, tracking, and anti-counterfeit of goods. Hence during the lockdown, due to the low workforce and increasing demand for delivering enormous parcels, the direct thermal linerless labels played a significant role during Covid-19 and boosted the market’s growth.