Growing Popularity Of Packaging For Fresh And Chilled Food Is Expected To Drive The Need For Hinged Food Containers

Market Snapshot Demand for hinged food containers will witness steady recovery in short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Shifting consumer preference towards packaging materials with lightweight features is expected to drive the market. In addition, Growing popularity of packaging for fresh and chilled food as per the convenience of the consumers is expected to drive the need for hinged food containers. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6605

What is Driving Demand for Hinged Food Containers Market? The transforming customer lifestyle where the consumer desires the food stuff to continue to be fresh for a longer period is likely to generate demand for hinged food containers. Increasing long work duration by middle-class population is expected to promote the scope of packaged mediums for keeping the food warm and fresh. The growing number of online deliveries are generating demand for the same. Besides, another contributing factor to the growth of this segment is cost effectiveness. It has been observed that the average cost of plastic container is one-third of stainless steel-based product type. Furthermore, technological advancements in terms of the development of lightweight plastics as rust-free alternatives to metals are projected to expand the customer’s base in the near future.

New Product Development and E-commerce Channel Complementing the Market Sales Hinged food containers market is primarily driven by the accelerated growth of global retail sector as these containers are being extensively preferred for various tertiary packaging solutions. Moreover, these containers are used tremendously for ready-to go packaged products to provide protection during shipping and transportation. The global insulated food containers market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020. Growing popularity of insulated packaging for providing fresh and chilled food as per the convenience of the consumers is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, growing social media influence among consumers is driving people to spend more on food and personal hygiene products. The large population in the corporate sector, schools, and colleges is creating significant demand in this region.

US and Canada Hinged Food Containers Market Outlook The United States and Canada have considerable need for compostable items. Hence, pivoted cover compostable container market have high share market in north as well as Latin American nations. Also, awareness concerning use of bio-degradable over plastic has actually enhanced throughout the world, the growth of hinged compostable container market is forecasted to grow fast.

Europe Demand Outlook for Hinged Food Containers Market Europe government have strict guidelines on the usage of plastic. Climbing consumer awareness towards usage of naturally degradable items is expected to more boost the pivoted hinged food container market in the region. Pivoted cover compostable container market has far better chances to expand. In addition, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in the region creates lucrative market opportunities for producers to enter the market to gain a competitive market share, thus leading to product demand. Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6605

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hinged food containers market include Cambro

Zojirushi America Corporation

Carlisle Food Service Products

Thermos L.L.C.

Dart Container Corporation

Stanley Black & DeckerInc.

Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.

Genpak LLC.

Great Northern Corporation

Reach Plastic Industrial

lhzt Co.Ltd.

Infocom Network Limited

Styrotech Inc. among others.

Key Segments By Product Type Food Grade Plastic Microwave Safe Freezer Safe Easily Stackable Others

By Type Size & Volume Material Shape

By End-Use Ice cream & Dairy Products Fast Food & Ready Meals Meat, seafood & poultry items Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & confectionery food items Frozen food

By Price Below US$ 0.25 US$ 0.25 – US$ 0.50 US$ 0.50 – US$ 0.75 US$ 0.75 – US$ 1

By Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channel

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



