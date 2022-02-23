Demand For Disposable Gloves Market Driven By Shifting Consumer Perceptions And Growing Awareness : FactMR

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to substantial growth in the personal hygiene and protection sector, and demand for disposable gloves has gained high traction. While adoption of disposable gloves in untapped markets is creating promising opportunities for stakeholders, surge in demand from the medical and healthcare sector is further fuelling the growth of manufacturers. Besides, these gloves are also widely used in the automotive, chemical, and oil & gas end-use sectors on a large scale. The latest report on ‘disposable gloves’ by Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the current market trends, demand-supply curves, and growth & restraining factors for potential players during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, increase in healthcare expenditure and rising requirements from varied end-use sectors will remain key driving factors to industry growth, with demand for nitrile disposable gloves surging across geographies. Overall, the industry outlook will remain progressive with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of over 10% through 2031.

Segmentation by Category

Material
  • Nitrile
  • Natural Rubber
  • Neoprene
  • Polyethylene
Product Type
  • Powdered
  • Non-powdered
End User
  • Medical
  • Chemicals
  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

Key Takeaways from Study

  • High demand for nitrile gloves likely to be witnessed
  • Rise in demand from medical sector to fuel sales significantly
  • Non-powdered disposable gloves to have major share of revenue in terms of product type
  • The United States to lead in the world’s largest disposable gloves industry  – North America
  • Germany remains the hotspot in Europe disposable gloves market
  • China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, and France to remain highly lucrative markets over the next ten years

The report covers following Disposable Gloves Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  Key trends Analysis of Disposable Gloves Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  Disposable Gloves Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
