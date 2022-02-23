Sales of Peppermint Oil Market To Record Exponential Growth During 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The peppermint oil market report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the peppermint oil market which includes a thorough assessment of prevailing trends in the essential oil industry, future opportunities, market drivers, and challenges are covered.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the peppermint oil market provides the users with a concise list of the market players in the peppermint oil marketplace.

Few of the profiled players in the peppermint oil market report are

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils

Green Fields Oil Factory

IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc.

Aromaaz International

Aksuvital

Natures Natural India

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co.

Young Living Essential Oils LC

Biolandes

Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd

The Lebermuth Company

Synthite Industries Ltd.

doTerra and Bio Extracts (Pvt) Ltd.

are among the top companies operating in the global peppermint oil market.

The peppermint oil market is marked by manufacturers engaged in foraying new business ventures, procuring certifications, and strengthening their R&D facilities. For example, in 2017, Synthite Group, a global provider of spices and essential oil ventured into the personal care segment and is likely to begin the production of soaps and hair oil.

The Lebermuth Company has recently received a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification which is expected to enhance consumer trust in Lebermuth’s fragrance and flavor ingredients.

Another global leader in the peppermint oil market, doTERRA, recently inaugurated an Agriculture Laboratory in Nepal with an aim to contribute to strengthening agriculture education and increasing farmers’ access to advanced technology.

Peppermint oil is extracted through distillation of peppermint leaves or stems. Traditionally, the oil has been extensively used as an alternative or herbal medicine. Therapeutic benefits of the product has led to development of a slew of new medicinal items. In the recent years, demand for peppermint oil products has surged to a significant extent. These products are used for soothing muscle pain, sinus, headache, cold and stimulating body metabolism among others.

In addition, the oil finds widespread application in oral care product manufacturing because of its cooling properties and ability to tranquilize toothache, moreover, it remains a key ingredient in mouth freshener products. Also, peppermint oil is used in preparation of flavoring agents. In many occasions, it is added in various processed food items as a natural food additive. Among its other usage, the product is considered as an essential aromatherapy ingredients, which can help stimulate and relax the human body. Owing to a positive outlook of its role in maintaining a healthy skin tone, various skincare products are available in the market with peppermint oil content as well. As per the latest Fact.MR report, the global peppermint oil market will ride at CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period (2017-2022).

Following are the important takeaways from Fact.MR’s report on the global market for peppermint oil.

Europe is anticipate to command for the predominant revenue share of the global market during the forecast period, riding at a steady CAGR. This is mainly attributed to increasing popularity of essential oils in Europe. Also, increasing awareness about the countless health benefits of herbal or natural products is favoring the growth of the market in the region. Meanwhile, sales of peppermint oil has also witnessed a healthy uptick in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, especially in countries such as India and China.

Natural peppermint oil will continue to have an upper hand over the organic variant throughout the assessment period as the former is projected to account for a staggering 66% market share in terms of revenue over 2022. Over US$ 442 Mn worth natural peppermint oil is likely to be sold worldwide over the next five years.

Based on form, the absolute segment is currently commands for nearly 44% share revenue share of the market. In addition, this segment will remain highly attractive in 2017 and beyond, due to high product quality and purity.

The increasing application of pepper min oil in cosmetics, food & beverages, toiletries, therapeutics manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market for peppermint oil in the near future.

