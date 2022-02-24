Increased Demand for Vegan Protein is Likely to Augment the Market for Black Rice Protein

Health consciousness has become one of the key trends in the 21st century. Along with health consciousness there is a considerable rise in vegan population across the globe which is projected to drive the plant-based nutritional products. The demand for natural plant-based proteins has increased owing to increased awareness about animal welfare.One of the plant-based protein is obtained from black rice that is part of Oryza sativa plant species also known as Asian rice. Black rice protein is significantly healthy from all other rice owing to its high protein, antioxidants and other nutritional factors owing to which its demand is likely to augment over forecast period. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4925

Being Rich in Protein Black Rice is having established Demand in Regular Diet Black rice is being consumed in a regular diet owing to its properties like lowering the cholesterol level and anti-inflammatory properties. Furthermore, black rice protein is rich in cysteine and methionine amino acids. These amino acids are helpful against liver disorders, Asthma, Depression and other neurological diseases. It further boosts the production of antioxidants in the body which are helpful in fighting cancer cells. With all these precisely affecting the demand for plant-based protein it is most likely that demand for black rice protein is going to propel in near future.

Black Rice Protein Market: Segmentation Based on types black rice protein market is classified into different parts like product, application and end use industry. black rice protein powder has captured most of the market owing to its increased demand. Based on product type black rice protein is segmented in to Black Rice Protein Concentrates

Black Rice Protein Isolates Based on application black rice protein is segmented in to Dairy Protein Alternative

Meat Alternative

Sports and Energy Nutrition Based on end use industry black rice protein is segmented in to Food and Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Emerging economies like China and India likely to Boost the Market Black Rice Protein Emerging economies china and India being significant consumer of rice likely to propel the demand for black rice protein market. China being the prominent producer of the black rice since ancient time has fuelled the market for black rice protein. Increased awareness about healthy lifestyle, rise in population, rise in work culture being one of the common factors precisely affecting the demand for black rice protein in positive direction. Furthermore, demand for black rice protein is anticipated to grow in developed economies like Europe and North America. Growing concerns about animal welfare, shifting trends towards plant-based nutrition, rise in vegan culture are one of the common factors propelling the demand for the black rice protein market. Black rice is being prominently imported in Europe because of high in protein nature which likely to boost the demand for black rice protein in a positive direction. Extensive research and development in plant-based nutrition has boosted the demand for black rice protein market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Black Rice Protein Market The demand for black rice is anticipated to grow significantly in near future owing to its high protein content and medicinal properties. COVID-19 has initiated some behavioural changed in consumer which is directed towards plant-based nutrition. Consumer are most likely to reduce meat consumption as a source of protein owing to COVID-19. Owing to which there will be rise in consumption of plant-based nutrition like rice protein leading to increase in demand.

Impressive Research and Development Investment from Prominent Market Players likely to Increase Production Capacities. Recent research and developments in black rice protein has captured the attention of prominent players. For instance, Amazonia a Australian based organic ingredient manufacturer key player has recently launched black rice based raw protein. The launch is directed towards fitness and sports nutrition. Furthermore, another key players Nutraonly (Xi’an) Nutrition’s Inc has launched black rice protein powder that can be mixed with any meal or shakes to boost its protein level. Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd. Another key player in the market offering black rice protein extract powder.