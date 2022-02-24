Hard Coatings Market Sales To Generate Revenue Over Us$ 750 Mn By 2031 : FactMR

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, anticipates the global hard coatings market to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, expanding at nearly 7% CAGR, according to a recently published study on the landscape. Growth is likely to be nudged by extensive uptake across the medical devices & equipment manufacturing industry. Historically, sales of hard coatings increased at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2020. In terms of revenue, the market grew from approximately US$ 600 Mn in 2016 to over US$ 750 Mn in 2020. While prospects remained sluggish across several industrial verticals amid the COVID-19 crisis, the food processing segment majorly sustained sales, given the increased demand for instant foodstuff during the lockdown period.

Future growth prospects are equally reliant on the ever-broadening food processing industry. With anticipated increase of around 70% in global food demand by 2050, the need for processed and hygienic food is multiplying. Hence, advanced processing solutions that deploy hard coatings is on the incline, with key manufacturers introducing innovative food coating product lines.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By deposition technique, hard coatings based on physical vapor deposition to experience nearly 5% CAGR

Oxide hard coating sales to expand highest by material, expanding at a CAGR close to 8% by 2031

Sales of boride hard coatings to be valued at above US$ 450 Mn by 2031-end

Hard coatings made from nitrides to expand robustly, surging at nearly 7% CAGR

High uptake in medical device manufacturing bolstering U.S. growth prospects, reaching over US$ 200 Mn in 2020

China to deploy hard coatings extensively in architectural coatings, topping US$ 250 Mn by 2031

Japan and Canada are other noteworthy markets, expanding at CAGRs of around 4% and 6%, respectively

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Deposition Technique Hard Coatings Based on Physical Vapor Deposition Hard Coatings Based on Chemical Vapor Deposition

Material Boride Hard Coatings Nitride Hard Coatings Oxide Hard Coatings Carbide Hard Coatings Carbon-based Hard Coatings Multi-Component Hard Coatings



