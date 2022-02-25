Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market: Increased Use of Ultrafine Particles in Cosmetics and Construction Industries Driving Market Growth – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles.

As per Fact.MR’s industry analysis, the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

As per Fact.MR's industry analysis, the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered in Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Industry Research

By Type Coated and Metal Doped Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Nonmetal Doped Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

By Crystal Structure Rutile Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Anatase Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Combination of Rutile & Anatase Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

By Application Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Personal Care Products Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Catalyst Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Paints & Coatings Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Electrical & Electronics



Key Takeaways of Global Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market

The global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 381 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X times more value as compared to 2020.

In terms of crystal structure, anatase continues to influence growth strategies of market players, accounting for more than one-third of the total market value.

Application in catalyst is anticipated to lose around 60BPS during the forecast period.

Personal care products emerge as a key application area and are set to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.8% through 2030.

East Asia leads the global market and accounts for more than 4.5kilo tons of titanium dioxide nanoparticles production which cater to the requisite demand from application-based industries in the region.

“Demand of titanium dioxide nanoparticles from cosmetic manufacturers is set to provide thrust to the market growth by 4th quarter of CY2020,”says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fairly fragmented in nature. Evonik, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, and Showa Denko are among the tier-1 players. Collectively, they are anticipated to account for more than 50% of the global market share.

Top manufacturers of titanium dioxide nanoparticles are observed to be involved in material research, manufacturing technological automation, and productivity enhancement. Prominent manufacturers have also showcased their organic & aggressive growth strategies.

Some of the key developments are:

In November 2018, Showa Denko K completed its expansion of the capacity to produce titanium oxide nanoparticles to cater to rapidly increasing demand for varieties of capacitors, especially MLCCs.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles, Sales and Demand of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

