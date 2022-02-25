Third Party Logistics Market: Improving Global Economy due to Rapid Globalization to Pump the Industry Expansion – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Third Party Logistics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Third Party Logistics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The global third-party logistics market size is estimated at US$ 1,031 Bn in 2022 and US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032 while exhibiting a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the advent of smart technologies are the key factors propelling the market growth in the assessment period.

Report Attributes Details Estimated Market Value in 2022 USD 1,031 Bn Estimated Market Value in 2032 USD 2,144 Bn Projected CAGR from 2022 to 2032 7.6%

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

By End Use : Automotive Third Party Logistics Manufacturing Third Party Logistics Healthcare Third Party Logistics Retail Third Party Logistics Other Third Party Logistics

By Transport : Airway Third Party Logistics Railway Third Party Logistics Roadway Third Party Logistics Waterway Third Party Logistics

By Service : Value Added Logistics Services (VALs) Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Warehousing &Distribution (W&D) Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding International Transportation Management (ITM)



Key Takeaways from the Market Study :

The global third-party logistics market size is estimated at USD 1,031 Bn in 2022

North America to emerge as an opportunistic market, accumulating 40% revenue

APAC to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Domestic Transportation Management segment to procure about 32% of the market share in 2022

The manufacturing segment is expected to have acquired more than 24% of the global revenue share in 2022

“The rapid expansion of the e-commerce, especially in developing countries is likely to generate significant opportunities for expansion in the coming time.” – says an analyst at Fact. MR.

Competitive Landscape

The eminent players of the market adopt various technologies and methods to strengthen their global influence. They make aggressive investments in R&D to add innovations to their products and secure the forefront position in the global market. Further, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions are some of the adopted methods to enhance their reach in the global competition. Some of the recent key developments among the players are:

In January 2022, Microsoft and FedEx disclosed a new cross-platform logistics solution for e-commerce. It focuses on intensifying the merchant competition in the e-commerce space by multiplying customer engagement and providing better shipping options.

In January 2022, CEVA Logistics disclosed its plan to expand its reach between Asia and Europe. It announced some of its new services and updated the existing services. Now, Turkey is in the company’s network as it provides daily connections between Duisburg in Germany and Halkali Terminal with its equipment. It also gives a block train solution that links Vietnam and Germany through China with trips on a weekly basis.

In January 2022, BJ’s Wholesale Club inked an agreement to secure the assets and operations of four distribution centers and other private transportation fleets from its partner, Burris Logistics. According to the agreement, the transaction will allow BJ’s to insource its perishable supply chain. The terms of the agreement were not made public.

