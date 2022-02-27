“HBF Direct” Office Inauguration By Shri Ajay Thakur (Head BSE SME)

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — HBF Direct Ltd. has been at the forefront for many years helping the small and medium sector companies to and 2021 has been a remarkable year of growth for the firm with solidifying their relationship with the Bombay Stock Exchange through signing an MoU to become the promotional partner for SME IPOs and opening new offices in Delhi and Dubai. On the auspicious date of 22/02/2022, HBF Direct Ltd. inaugurated its new office in Delhi with Chief Guest Mr. Ajay Thakur, Head of the Bombay Stock Exchange’s SME IPO & Startup IPO Platform and the Company aims to serve and help grow the SME Industry in India. Every organisation has humble beginnings; after all, all you need is one good idea- which can usher a change in the world that no one could’ve foreseen. If you have an IDEA, then HBF Direct Ltd. will help validate that idea into a viable business model. Through its dedicated teams, HBF creates comprehensive roadmaps which detail each and every aspect of the business and its product or services. By leveraging our connections and relationships with individuals and organisations within the investment sector, HBF Direct can help attract funding for your business and help it prosper.

Founder Mr. Sachin K Sheoran shared his vision to support Indian companies and intends to establish an HBF Direct Limited incubation centre in every aspiring country. His goal is to work on the idea of to IPO concept where HBF does the entire hand-holding for startups, small and medium-size companies. Bob Singh, Director at HBF Direct Limited knows what it takes to gain a foothold within the global ecosystem and is committed to his belief of strengthening the presence of Indian businesses overseas. He envisions using the various services offered by HBF Direct as a springboard for up and coming entrepreneurs and help them grow. HBF Direct Ltd. has also begun working with Indian companies to launch their business in Dubai through the Growth Partner model. The Growth Partner Programme is a revolutionary service which will completely change how businesses view relationships with HBF Direct Ltd. By engaging in a partnership with HBF, HBF will ensure that your business grows to greater levels and provide full suite of services for your all requirements within the business process- from financial management to legal support and to any other assistance that your business may require.

Shri Ajay Thakur has been at BSE for more than 25 years and is at the forefront of the emerging Indian SME sector. He believes that the strength of the SMEs which is encapsulated by the 50000cr. market cap of the BSE SME platform, is at an all time high and wishes for more entrepreneurs to get listed on the BSE SME / Startup Platform and raise funds through equity in their entrepreneurial journey to become a successful business.