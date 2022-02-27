Food Specialities Limited provide a variety of Plant-Based Meat Applications

FSL provides a variety FSL has developed a wide range of healthy formulations and ingredients range to create succulent, delicious and healthy Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — The growing market trends towards flexitarian and vegan diets combined with the success of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods has turned the plant-based meat analogue sector into the fastest-growing frontier of food industry innovation where an entirely new category of foods is being created. However, while consumers in the 21st century move in the direction of reducing their consumption of animal products they still crave the juicy texture and rich taste profiles that meats offer.

To respond to this need, FSL has developed a wide range of healthy formulations and ingredients range to create succulent, delicious and healthy Plant-Based Meat Alternatives for Chicken and Beef Burgers, Tandoori Chicken Nuggets, Shawarma Meat Strips and Bacon.

Our in-house labs and marketing and innovation teams work closely with our customers to identify the right products, formulations and marketing strategies to diversify their business and enable them to capture a greater share of this fast-growing market.

