The Application & Uses of Stainless Steel 310 Pipe

What are 310 stainless steel pipes?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless Steel 310 Pipe is a chromium nickel alloy that has the same strength as 304 grade pipes but has better corrosion and oxidation resistance. Carbon, manganese, silicon, phosphorus, sulphur, and a minimum of 24 percent chromium and 19 percent nickel make up the material’s makeup. Welded and seamless 310 stainless steel pipes are utilised in a range of industrial applications. Korus Steels is one of the biggest stainless steel pipe manufacturer in India.

Stainless Steel 310 Pipe Application & Uses

Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes used in Chemicals Industry

310 Seamless Pipe used in Heavy Oil refineries.

Stainless Steel 310 Pipes used in Textile Machinery.

Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes & Tubes used in Bitumen upgraders.

Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes used in Nuclear power (mostly seamless).

ASTM A312 TP 310 Seamless Pipes used in Petrochemicals and acids.

Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes used in Pulp and Paper Industry

Manufacturer & Supplier of SS 310 pipe

Korus Steels is one of the biggest Stainless Steel 310 Pipe Manufacturer in India. We have ready stock of SS 310 Seamless and Welded Pipe manufactured in Mumbai, as well as all over India cities. Stainless Steel 310 Pipes are designed and developed in accordance with international quality standards. Our qualitative range of SS 310 Seamless and Welded Pipe is exclusively designed for several piping applications of various industries Such as steel factories, chemical industries, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems. Korus Steels has a reputation as the supplier of excellent quality Stainless Steel 310 Seamless and Welded Pipe.

Our high-quality Stainless Steel 310 Seamless and Welded Pipes, as well as our in-house Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes processing capabilities, have established us as one of the leading suppliers of Stainless Steel 310 Pipes in major cities such as Chennai, Mumba, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kannur, Visakhapatnam, and others. Because of the high-quality 310/310S Seamless Pipes that we manufacture and supply to our clients in many countries, we are well-known internationally. We are leading Stainless Steel 310 Pipe Manufacturer in India.

