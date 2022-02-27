Rare German and American WWI & WWII Posters will be Auctioned Online March 10th by Fairhill Auction

Elkton, MD, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — More than 140 lots of rare and vintage posters – mainly World War II German and American propaganda posters and war bonds posters – will come up for bid in Vintage Poster Auction #105, slated for Thursday, March 10th, by Fairhill Auction, starting promptly at 11 am Eastern time. This will be an online-only auction with no live in-gallery bidding available.

“The German WWII propaganda posters originate from one consignor’s decades-old collection and contain some of the rarest examples out there, mainly held by institutions and archives in the United States and in Europe,” said Andreas Kornfeld, president and owner of Fairhill Auction.

Mr. Kornfeld added, “This was an exciting project for us. It took over a year to finalize the German propaganda collection. While the catalog is small in scale it contains some real gems that are very difficult to find, especially in this condition. We have high hopes for this sale.”

There are three posters that could easily end up being the auction’s top lot. The first is an American World War II poster titled This Is the Enemy, with artwork by Karl Koehler (1913-2000) and Victor Ancona (1912-1998). The 34 inch by 24 inch poster was the winner of the National War Poster competition of 1942 and carries a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$3,000.

The second is a scarce German World War II poster with a title that translates from German to Winter Relief Organization of the German People, 1933-34, with artwork by Ludwig Hohlwein (1874-1949). Printed by Deutscher Lichtbild-Dienst (Berlin, 1933), the professionally linen-backed poster measures 33 ½ inches by 22 ½ inches and is expected to sell for $1,400-$3,000.

The third is a German World War II antisemitic poster produced around 1940, with a title translated from the German as The Jew – War Insigator – War Perpetrator, with artwork by Mjolnir (Hans Schweitzer, 1901-1980). The 45 ½ inch by 33 inch poster, also professionally linen-backed and with some restored minor tears at the top margin, should hit $1,200-$2,000.

An American World War II poster titled Loose Talk Can Cost Lives – Keep It Under Your Stetson, printed circa 1942 and made by an unknown designer, 38 ½ inches by 29 inches, has a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200. Also, an American World War II poster titled Share the American Way – Community and War Chest Campaign (1944), with artwork by the renowned Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), 24 inches by 13 ½ inches, is expected to finish at $300-$400.

A rare TASS Georgian World War II poster titled Allies Land in Sicily (No. 18, 27-VII-1943), 27 ½ inches by 18 inches, professionally mounted on linen, has an estimate of $800-$1,400. Also, an Austrian World War II poster from 1942 titled War and Art – Exhibition Organized by the Oberkommando of the Wehrmacht Vienna Kunstlerhaus 15. August to 30. September 1942 Admission Free, printed by Erwin Metten Nachf (Hans Misar, Vienna) should reach $500-$800.

A German World War II political campaign propaganda poster titled We farmers clean out – We vote list 2 – Nationalist Socialist Party (1932), with artwork by Felix Albrecht (1900-1980), 34 inches by 24 inches, is expected to bring $300-$500. Also, an American World War II anti-propaganda poster titled Tokyo Kid Say – Oh Soooo Happy for Honorable Scrap – Busting of Tools – Help Winning for Jap – Thank You!, with artwork by the former Disney animator Jack Campbell (1896-1961), displayed at the Douglas Aircraft Company, should go for $300-$400.

An American World War I Woman’s Liberty Loan Committee poster titled She does not ask for contributions – She asks you to invest your money at 4% in U.S. Government Bonds (1917-1918), with artwork by Frances Adams Halsted, has an estimate of $600-$900; while an American World War I poster titled Invest in the Liberty Loan, with artwork by Leon Alaric (L.A.) Shafer (1866-1940), lithographed in New York City, is expected to gavel for $500-$800.

An American World War I poster titled Joan of Arc Saved France – Women of America Save Your Country Buy War Saving Stamps, with artwork by Haskell Coffin (1878-1941), in a 47 inch by 37 inch frame, should achieve $600-$900. Also, an American World War II poster titled Don’t Let That Shadow Touch Them – Buy War Bonds (1942), printed by the U.S. Gov’t Printing Office, with artwork by Lawrence Beall Smith (1909-1995), is expected to ring up $500-$700.

An American World War II poster titled Give ‘Em Both Barrels (1941), with artwork by Jean Carlu (1900-1997), 15 inches by 20 inches, printed by the Division of Information Office for Emergency Management, has an estimate of $400-$600; while a bold American World War II propaganda poster titled This Is the Enemy (1943), printed in Washington, D.C. (OWI, Poster No. 76), 40 inches by 28 ½ inches, repaired on verso with archival tape, should hit $160-$360.

Internet bidding will be available on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Fairhill Auction website – www.fairhillauction.com. Absentee bids will also be accepted. In-person previews will be held by appointment only, in the Fairhill Auction gallery, located at 227 East Main Street in Elkton, Maryland, located between Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. To book an appointment, please call 443-222-8240 or send an email to bid@fairhillauction.com.

